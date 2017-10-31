RadioandMusic
Press Release |  31 Oct 2017

Give it up for a surreal music experience with Pawandeep Rajan, at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Gear up for the best musical night at the city's best bar lounge Glocal Junction. It's time for your weekly dose of musical melodies, with our crowd favourite Big Band Theory nights, this time with Pawandeep Rajan.

Pawandeep Rajan hails from Uttarakhand, but has now settled in Mumbai. Specializing in Bollywood-Sufi music, he was the winner of The Voice India 2015, coached by popular singer and panel judge Shaan. He is very well known today for his rendition of Maula Mere. Having performed across several cities including Mumbai and Pune, he's already making a name for himself in the music industry. If that's not all, Pawandeep has also debuted in Marathi film Friendship Unlimited (F.U.).

To catch him live and at his best, all you have to do is show up at Glocal Junction this Thursday. Grab a drink or two as you indulge in our delicious Burgers and Sandwiches. It's time for an unforgettable musical experience.

