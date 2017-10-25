DVBBS release their new single Blood Of My Blood

MUMBAI: Multi Platinum Canadian duo DVBBS release their new EP entitled Blood of My Blood out now on Ultra Music. In their latest offering, the duo show their growth and versatility through the entire ten track project. DVBBS embrace their R&B and hip-hop influences with XO affiliated rapper Belly on You Found Me. Good Time featuring vocals from 24hrs showcases their strong songwriting abilities across a wide spectrum of genres and is an R&B love song with catchy autotuned vocals.

Make it Last is a winning combination that’s upbeat with chilled out bass and silky smooth vocals from Nervo while Cozee feat. Cisco Adler being an unexpected funky summertime single. Parallel Lines feat. Happy Sometimes is an uplifting dance-record that takes the listener on a magical journey. The Toronto-born, LA-based producers have had a busy summer touring worldwide, including appearances at Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, Dreams, and Coloursfest to name a few. DVBBS is a name that dance music fans haven’t stopped hearing about since their inception. They have aggregated over 20 million followers across all social media platforms, much of which due to their massive worldwide successes like Tsunami and Not Going Home and performances around the globe.

Track List:

1. DVBBS & CMC$ - Parallel Lines (feat. Happy Sometimes)

2. DVBBS - Good Time (feat. 24hrs)

3. DVBBS - Cozee (feat. Cisco Adler)

4. DVBBS – Catch

5. DVBBS - Know Love (feat. Jasmine Thompson)

6. DVBBS - You Found Me (feat. Belly)

7. DVBBS & NERVO - Make It Last

8. DVBBS - Sundown (Interlude)

9. DVBBS - Heavy On My Heart (feat. BUZZ)

10. DVBBS & GTA - Fiya Blaza (feat. Chris Marshall)