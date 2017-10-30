Shaun Frank releases new track 'Addicted' feat. Violet Days

MUMBAI: Canadian DJ/Producer and songwriter Shaun Frank quickly mastered the art of collaboration. In the last couple years, he's released tunes with Steve Aoki, Oliver Heldens, DVBBS, and KSHMR, all the while putting out massive hit remixes for The Chainsmokers, Duke Dumont and Kiesza. Frank's knack for teamwork recently earned him a writing credit on this year’s biggest No. 1 worldwide hit: he helped The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart write and compose Closer in the back of a tour bus.

Shaun Frank’s expertise is taking soaring vocals and churning them into Dance/Pop perfection, and his latest tune, Addicted is no exception. If you look closer on the credits of Addicted, you’ll notice The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart’s name. While on tour together last year, Frank and Taggart teamed up with Swedish indie pop artist and co-writer Violet Days to complete this love pop anthem. This track seems to bottle up the last bit of sunlight left this summer.

His upcoming release Addicted follows a string of releases on Ultra Music, such as Upside down and the Canadian radio chart smash No Future. With each track exploring new sounds and tempo’s, Shaun Frank continues to display his musical versatility and his exploratory approach to the art of a hit song.

Catch Shaun Frank on tour this fall:

17 October - Kilroy’s Recess Nightclub Bloomington, IN

26 October - Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ

27 October - Echo Stage Washington, DC

28 October - Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

31 October - The Met Winnipeg, MB

3 November - The Grand Boston, MA

24 November - Retro Medan, Indonesia

25 November - Empirica Jakarta, Indonesia

1 December - Mirror Bali, Indonesia

2 December - Liquid Cafe Jogja, Indonesia

21 December - Marquee Calgary, AB

22 December - Venue Nightclub Vancouver, BC

23 December - Knoxville’s Edmonton, BC

24 December - City Hall Mississauga, ON

