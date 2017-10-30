RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  30 Oct 2017 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Shaun Frank releases new track 'Addicted' feat. Violet Days

MUMBAI: Canadian DJ/Producer and songwriter Shaun Frank quickly mastered the art of collaboration. In the last couple years, he's released tunes with Steve Aoki, Oliver Heldens, DVBBS, and KSHMR, all the while putting out massive hit remixes for The Chainsmokers, Duke Dumont and Kiesza. Frank's knack for teamwork recently earned him a writing credit on this year’s biggest No. 1 worldwide hit: he helped The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart write and compose Closer in the back of a tour bus.

Shaun Frank’s expertise is taking soaring vocals and churning them into Dance/Pop perfection, and his latest tune, Addicted is no exception. If you look closer on the credits of Addicted, you’ll notice The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart’s name. While on tour together last year, Frank and Taggart teamed up with Swedish indie pop artist and co-writer Violet Days to complete this love pop anthem. This track seems to bottle up the last bit of sunlight left this summer.

His upcoming release Addicted follows a string of releases on Ultra Music, such as Upside down and the Canadian radio chart smash No Future. With each track exploring new sounds and tempo’s, Shaun Frank continues to display his musical versatility and his exploratory approach to the art of a hit song.

Catch Shaun Frank on tour this fall:

17 October - Kilroy’s Recess Nightclub Bloomington, IN

26 October - Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ

27 October - Echo Stage Washington, DC

28 October - Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

31 October - The Met Winnipeg, MB

3 November - The Grand Boston, MA

24 November - Retro Medan, Indonesia

25 November - Empirica Jakarta, Indonesia

1 December - Mirror Bali, Indonesia

2 December - Liquid Cafe Jogja, Indonesia

21 December - Marquee Calgary, AB

22 December - Venue Nightclub Vancouver, BC

23 December - Knoxville’s Edmonton, BC

24 December - City Hall Mississauga, ON

Here is the link to Addicted:

Tags
Shaun Frank Addicted Steve Aoki Oliver Heldens DVBBS KSHMR
Related news
Press Releases | 27 Oct 2017

Sonu Nigam to share stage with KSHMR in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Pulling off a massive coup on DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list for 2017 as the highest audiovisual act awardee, it has been an enterprising year for LA based music producer KSHMR who effortlessly cemented his position at number 12 on the globally acclaimed poll.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2017

Dance the night away with DJ Sartek at Glocal Junction's Klub Kulture

MUMBAI: Glocal Junction is all set to be the ultimate one-stop party place on Friday nights. As a part of Klub Kulture this Friday, DJ Sartek will be jazzing it up at Glocal Junction, Andheri.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2017

DVBBS release their new single Blood Of My Blood

MUMBAI: Multi Platinum Canadian duo DVBBS release their new EP entitled Blood of My Blood out now on Ultra Music. In their latest offering, the duo show their growth and versatility through the entire ten  track project.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Oct 2017

DVBBS releases new single 'Good Time' feat. 24hrs

MUMBAI: DVBBS have unveiled a new single, Good Time featuring vocals from 24hrs. The song reveals a different side of DVBBS, showcasing their strong songwriting abilities across a wide spectrum of genres.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Sep 2017

Hardwell once again comes out on top with two accolades at the 2017 'DJ Awards'

MUMBAI: Hardwell has once again fought off competition from the world’s biggest dance acts to claim two top spots at this year’s prestigious ‘DJ awards’ ceremony, held annually in Ibiza to recognise those that have left the biggest impression on the White Isle each year.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
T-Series songs in Top 10 best music videos of 2016

MUMBAI: 90s was the era of music videos when pop songs became chartbusters.read more

Press Releases
Mastiii breaks all records, garners highest impressions ever in the music genre

MUMBAI: Mastiii is a testament to India’s rising music legacy as it establishes a new record in tread more

News
The evolution of Suryan FM RJ Navalakshmi

MUMBAI: Life is a package of a surprise that has something better to offer each time and show prread more

News
T-Series awarded a compensation of over Rs one million in a copyright infringement suit

NEW DELHI: T-Series has been awarded a compensation of Rs 16,20,000 by Delhi High Court in a receread more

News
RJ Abhimanyu takes over RJ Nasar on 'Naughty Nights'
,

MUMBAI: RJ Nasar, best known for his Naughty Nights show on Red FM has now been replaceread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group