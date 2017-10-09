DVBBS releases new single 'Good Time' feat. 24hrs

MUMBAI: DVBBS have unveiled a new single, Good Time featuring vocals from 24hrs. The song reveals a different side of DVBBS, showcasing their strong songwriting abilities across a wide spectrum of genres. Good Time is essentially an R&B love song, featuring catchy autotuned vocals from 24hrs and glossy production from DVBBS.

Good Time will appear on DVBBS forthcoming EP, Blood of My Blood (B.O.M.B.). Previously released singles include Cozee feat. Cisco Adler, Make It Last, their collaboration with the NERVO sisters, and the Belly-assisted track, You Found Me.

The Toronto-born, LA-based producers have had a busy summer touring worldwide, including appearances at Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, Dreams, Coloursfest, Palookaville and Creamfields, to name a few.

DVBBS is a name that dances music fans haven’t stopped hearing about since their inception. They have aggregated over 20 million followers across all social media platforms, much of which due to their massive worldwide successes like Tsunami and Not Going Home and performances around the globe.

Blood Of My Blood EP Tracklist:

1 DVBBS and CMC$ - Parallel Lines (feat. Happy Sometimes)

2 DVBBS - Good Time feat. 24hrs

3 DVBBS - Cozee (feat. Cisco Adler)

4 DVBBS – Catch

5 DVBBS - Know Love

6 DVBBS - You Found Me (feat. Belly)

7 DVBBS & NERVO - Make It Last

8 DVBBS - Sundown (Interlude)

9 DVBBS - Heavy On My Heart

10 DVBBS - Fiya Blaza