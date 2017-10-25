Dance the night away with DJ Sartek at Glocal Junction's Klub Kulture

MUMBAI: Glocal Junction is all set to be the ultimate one-stop party place on Friday nights. As a part of Klub Kulture this Friday, DJ Sartek will be jazzing it up at Glocal Junction, Andheri. Sartek is one of the most talented dance music producers in the country and is the only Indian to be signed by Hardwell's legendary Revealed Recordings. He started his career opening for legends like Rank1, First State, Max Vangelli and soon moved to the bigger stage, being the opening act of choice for Hardwell, Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Nicky Romero and Steve Aoki.

Following his popular debut track Apocalypse, Sartek's Dopamine (Guru Records) gained massive support from David Guetta, with regular plays on his radio show. Dopamine quickly entered the Beat port Top 100 EH making Sartek the first Indian to grace the prestigious charts. Apart from being lauded by Hardwell himself, Sartek has also caught the attention of others such as Afrojack, Blasterjaxx and David Guettaand is definitely a force to reckon with.