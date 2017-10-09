RadioandMusic
Press Release |  09 Oct 2017 19:38 |  By RnMTeam

Hindustani vocal- Noopur Gadgil in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: Music lovers will be in for a treat this Friday as Noopur Gadgil one of the most talented and versatile vocalist of Gwalior, Agra and Jaipur Gharana will perform in the monthly series of ‘Sursagar’ – a rising star every month accompanied by Swapnil Bhise on (Tabla) and Aniruddha Gosavi on (Harmonium) at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, 2nd Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 13 October 7.30 pm. onwards.

Noopur Gadgil is a vocalist endowed with a rich and mellifluous voice and a name to be reckoned with amongst the present generation of Indian Classical Music. She is trained in Gwalior, Agra and Jaipur Gharana. At present, she is receiving training from Pandit Madhukar Gajananrao Joshi for the last 17 years.

