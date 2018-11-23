'Gharana' a two day music fest celebrates centenary year of legendary musicians Pandit SCR Bhatt and Pandit Chidanand Nagarkar

MUMBAI: Kanara Saraswat Association presents ‘Gharana’ a two day music fest conceived by Pancham Nishad in an exclusive concert celebrating centenary year of legendary musicians Pandit SCR Bhatt and Pandit Chidanand Nagarkar at Nehru Centre on 28 and 29 November 2018, 6.30 pm onwards.

Any ‘Gharana’ got its name from a place where a great maestro settled and started teaching his students. A fundamental basis of the ancient ‘guru-shishya’parampara. Musicians would travel around in medieval India, performing in different courts, until they find popularity in one region and settle there. In order to carry on their legacy, these maestros would then invite aspiring students to live with them and learn their techniques and style. Thus, a ’Gharana’ was formed. Status of Gharana was given to only those who had had at least three generations of students.

This event has been conceptualized to give a music lover a rare opportunity to hear distinctive styles of different Gharana’s of Indian classical music.