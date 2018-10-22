RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  22 Oct 2018 19:26 |  By RnMTeam

97th Pratahswar the morning raga series presents Pratima Tilak exponent of the famed Jaipur Atrauli Gharana

MUMBAI: ‘Pratahswar’, concert series of morning ragas is presented on a Sunday morning once a month from October to May of next year featuring mainly young and senior talented artistes. The duration of the concert is two hours. In this traditional early morning concert of 97th Pratahswar by Pancham Nishad presents one of the finest vocalist  of Jaipur Atrauli Gharana Smt. Pratima Tilak accompanied by Mandar Puranik on Tabla and Niranjan Lele on Harmonium at Kala Prangan, Pu. La. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai on Sunday, 28 October, 2018 at 6.30 a.m.  A non-ticketed concert and open to all. The event is exclusively supported by Tata Capital.

This 97th Pratahswar the morning raga series presents Pratima Tilak exponent of the famed Jaipur Atrauli Gharana Pratima Tilak, a first-generation musician of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana. With unequivocal support from her parents she was initiated into the ocean of music by Mrs. Suhasini and Prabhakar Vyas and later by Dr. Jyotsna Mohile. She candidly says, "It (her becoming a classical vocalist) was by accident, none of my family members had even attended a musical baithak until I started performing." It was just her natural flair for singing and an ability to reproduce what was taught to her that triggered her mentoring under the able guidance of her gurus Vidushi Kamal Tambe and Vidushi Kaushalya Manjeshwar who were both foremost disciples of Mogubai Kurdikar, doyen and matriarch of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana, and the mother of legendary Kishori Amonkar.

One of the leading vocalists to present and propagate the gayaki of the legendary Gaan Tapaswini Smt. Mogubai Kurdikar of the Jaipur-Atrauli tradition, Pratima maintains in her presentation a good balance of the Sur ang and the Laya ang. She brings back the beauty of the Bol ang in Khayal and an excellent use of Gamak in taankriya, all while maintaining the purity of the Raag. Her rendition is an experience of the aesthetics in discipline of the Gharana gaayaki.

Tags
Pratahswar Kala Prangan Mumbai Jaipur Mandar Puranik Niranjan Lele Pu. La. Deshpande Prabhadevi
Related news
Press Releases | 22 Oct 2018

UK based boy band THE VAMPS arriving tomorrow in India!

MUMBAI: British boy band The Vamps is back in India after two years. They performed at Global Citizen Festival that happened in 2016 and had a gala time with a lot of Bollywood names like Farah Khan, Vishal-Shekhar etc.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Sep 2018

Mumbai festival Disrupt announces second edition slated to be held on 16-17 November 2018

MUMBAI: Disrupt made its debut in 2017 as part of a growing breed of city-based festivals in India, as around the world as a natural evolution of clubbing culture.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Sep 2018

Bollyboom Guru Randhawa show in Malaysia turns out to be a mega success

Bollyboom, the world's first and biggest Bollywood electro-music festival marked its mega global successful debut with Guru Randhawa on 21September 2018 at KL Live, Life Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The massive event attracted a huge crowd of over 3,000 plus Bollywood music enthusiasts.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Sep 2018

Mumbai's edition of the festival will open with the India Premiere of Lady Gaga's film, 'A Star is Born'

MUMBAI: As the Mumbai Chapter of most eagerly awaited film festival, the Ninth Jagran Film Festival draws closer; it has been revealed that the Mumbai edition of the festival will open with the India Premiere of Lady Gaga’s most awaited film, A Star is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper.

read more
Press Releases | 05 Sep 2018

Darshan Raval to release a #HappyLove single called 'Do Din'

MUMBAI: Heartthrob Darshan Raval who has been in the news for giving Bollywood the biggest songs this year is all set to release his new independent single Do Din.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
CD Baby becomes first digital distributor to give creators affordable tools to create simple Copyright ownership agreements and to register with U.S. Copyright Office via partnership with Cosynd

MUMBAI: CD Baby, the largest digital distributor of independent music and administrator of publiread more

Press Releases
Acoosta Innovations launches 'Acoosta Uno', powered by Sony DADC

MUMBAI: Acoosta Innovations has launched its first product, Acoosta Uno through a strategic assoread more

News
Badshah is the name of a journey filled with challenges, ups and downs: Ranjit Pathak on 'Naam Badshah'

MUMBAI: Rapper-turned Badshah recently debuted as Radio Jockey on RED FM with his show, Naam read more

News
BARC Week 41: B4U Music tops the chart

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), surprisingly B4U Music has bagread more

News
RAM Week 39: Fever FM continues leading in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 39 of RAM, Fever FM continues its successful reign of topping the charts in bothread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group