MUMBAI: ‘Pratahswar’, concert series of morning ragas is presented on a Sunday morning once a month from October to May of next year featuring mainly young and senior talented artistes. The duration of the concert is two hours. In this traditional early morning concert of 97th Pratahswar by Pancham Nishad presents one of the finest vocalist of Jaipur Atrauli Gharana Smt. Pratima Tilak accompanied by Mandar Puranik on Tabla and Niranjan Lele on Harmonium at Kala Prangan, Pu. La. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai on Sunday, 28 October, 2018 at 6.30 a.m. A non-ticketed concert and open to all. The event is exclusively supported by Tata Capital.

This 97th Pratahswar the morning raga series presents Pratima Tilak exponent of the famed Jaipur Atrauli Gharana Pratima Tilak, a first-generation musician of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana. With unequivocal support from her parents she was initiated into the ocean of music by Mrs. Suhasini and Prabhakar Vyas and later by Dr. Jyotsna Mohile. She candidly says, "It (her becoming a classical vocalist) was by accident, none of my family members had even attended a musical baithak until I started performing." It was just her natural flair for singing and an ability to reproduce what was taught to her that triggered her mentoring under the able guidance of her gurus Vidushi Kamal Tambe and Vidushi Kaushalya Manjeshwar who were both foremost disciples of Mogubai Kurdikar, doyen and matriarch of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana, and the mother of legendary Kishori Amonkar.

One of the leading vocalists to present and propagate the gayaki of the legendary Gaan Tapaswini Smt. Mogubai Kurdikar of the Jaipur-Atrauli tradition, Pratima maintains in her presentation a good balance of the Sur ang and the Laya ang. She brings back the beauty of the Bol ang in Khayal and an excellent use of Gamak in taankriya, all while maintaining the purity of the Raag. Her rendition is an experience of the aesthetics in discipline of the Gharana gaayaki.