The Script announces new album Freedom Child

MUMBAI: The Script have announced details of their latest album, Freedom Child available on 1 September via Columbia Records. The 14-track album will include lead single Rain. Freedom Child was recorded between London and Los Angeles and to celebrate the release of Freedom Child, the Script will embark on a US headline tour. The 14-date tour kicks off 28 September with shows in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before wrapping in Las Vegas, NV on 15 October.

Comprised of Danny O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Plower, the Script has sold more than 29 million records, with three times multi-platinum albums, all of which were number one in the UK. 2014’s No Sound Without Silence featured the anthemic hit Superheroes which reached Top 10 at Adult Pop and has nearly 100 million views for the official video.

The Script has also picked up a huge following in the US where they have four times platinum selling singles under their belt. They are also one of the biggest live bands, having sold over 1.4 million tickets across 203 headline shows and selling out the legendary Croke park stadium in their hometown in a matter of minutes.