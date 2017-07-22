RadioandMusic
Press Release |  22 Jul 2017 21:05 |  By RnMTeam

Babbu Maan the winner of four World Music Awards is back with another hit

MUMBAI: Well known for his distinctive lyrics, live poetry and electric performances the prominent singer Babbu Maan is back. His latest song Baarish Ke Bahane seems like a perfect pick for all in this monsoon. The song is the outcome of the collaboration of Babbu Maan, Dj Sheizwood and Shweta Khanduri who are totally rocking in it.

The song that was launched a couple of weeks ago on YouTube and other music platforms has become a massive rage and is being heard on loop among the youth. The song has already created a buzz out there.

The only music producer and DJ of India who has produced and remixed more than 101 rocking music albums in just seven years have made a comeback through this song. The specialized DJ who introduced house music in India on being asked about to comment on actors who sing said, "People should do the job that they are meant to do. They should not do other's job." When asked about the experience while working with Shweta he said, "We extremely loved working with her and looking forward to working with her more in near future."

The actress Shweta Khanduri who is prominent in this latest hit on being asked about her future collaborations said, "You'll next see me in a comedy film soon but I can't reveal the name for now."

The song Baarish Ke Bahane can be clearly seen adding to that glory and fun of monsoon as people are loving it. Watch the song to feel the spirit of rain and add to the excitement of this rainy season.

Babbu Maan Dj Sheizwood Shweta Khanduri
