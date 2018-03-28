RadioandMusic
Venus Worldwide Entertainment gets the recreated version of 'Bin Tere Sanam'

MUMBAI: There’s something magical about old songs, which has the power to revoke memories. With this Venus Worldwide Entertainment bring a recreated version of Bin Tere Sanam, sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Bilal. Music to this has been recreated by Vikram Montrose under Venus Worldwide Entertainement.

Recently they launched the track where music biggies which included Champak Jain, Vipin Sharma and Kashish Vohra, Sayan V Roy, Bhoomi Trivedi and Bilal. Also there were DJ Sheizwood, Lizaa Malik, Yash Wadali, Lovel Aarora, Sonia Dey, Ramshankar, Lalit Pandit, Madhushree and Gurpreet Kaur Chadha present there.

Bin Tere Sanam is like an old wine in a new bottle which happens to be serene and majestic is what describes the video of the song. Venus worldwide entertainment Pvt. Ltd. equity coupled with soothing voice bleeding with the lyrics is the perfect recipe for a chartbuster. Just like the old version, the new Bin Tere Sanam is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep into our hearts of the audience. The song will make everyone embark on a blissful world of tranquil music and magnificent ambience.

The forte of Venus Worldwide Entertainment, apart from selecting the right kind of music, lies in music promotion. Venus Worldwide Entertainment has always been powered by innovation. Their marketing approach has been a stupendous success winning them great acclaim.

Venus Worldwide Entertainment Director Champak Jain mentions, "Venus takes pride to revamp the old classics. It’s great that we’re able to revamp some of the old tunes. There are some beautiful melodies and lyrics and when given a modern twist, help introduce the youth to the classics and Bin Tere Sanam is undoubtedly one such romantic classic."

Vipin Sharma and Kashish Vohra who will feature in the song are overwhelmed to receive an opportunity like this on their way, "This is literally once in a lifetime opportunity and we couldn't give it a miss. We are over the moon to be a part of such an iconic song."

