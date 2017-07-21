Sony Music releases the romantic love ballad 'Kadhalaada'

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music giant today released the third single Kadhalaada from the much awaited Vivegam. The two songs released have been dominating charts and music fans have been eagerly waiting for the next release. This song, a captivating love duet features the mellifluous voices of Pradeep Kumar and Shashaa Tirupati with endearing lyrics by Kabilan Vairamuthu.

Carnatic interludes being the life and soul of this track, #Kadhalaada is sure to leave you spellbound. Anirudh’s music sensibilities have again touched all the chords with fans, we are sure the album will be a musical genius.

Watch It Here :