Press Release |  26 Nov 2018 18:22 |  By RnMTeam

TV's hottest actress Krystle D'souza in multi-talented Sukh's next pop music video 'I Need Ya'

MUMBAI: Sony Music exclusive artist, Sukhe is all set to release his pop music video this month and it features none other than Krstal Dsouza – TV’s hottest actress. The song, I Need Ya, has a R&B vibe to it with a compelling rhythm that will get you to play it on repeat. The song has been written by Jaani and composed by B Praak.

Krstal plays his love interest through the video which was shot over two days. Says Krystal, “Sukhe is epitome of cool and working with Sony Music has been amazing. I loved the song and the melody is my vibe. The song video will be out soon, I am sure my fans and music lovers will enjoy watching and listening.”

