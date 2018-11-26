TV's hottest actress Krystle D'souza in multi-talented Sukh's next pop music video 'I Need Ya'

MUMBAI: Sony Music exclusive artist, Sukhe is all set to release his pop music video this month and it features none other than Krstal Dsouza – TV’s hottest actress. The song, I Need Ya, has a R&B vibe to it with a compelling rhythm that will get you to play it on repeat. The song has been written by Jaani and composed by B Praak.

Krstal plays his love interest through the video which was shot over two days. Says Krystal, “Sukhe is epitome of cool and working with Sony Music has been amazing. I loved the song and the melody is my vibe. The song video will be out soon, I am sure my fans and music lovers will enjoy watching and listening.”