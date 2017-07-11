RadioandMusic
Press Release |  11 Jul 2017 16:51 |  By RnMTeam

Luke Christopher announces release date for his highly anticipated debut album TMRWFRVR

MUMBAI: Rapper/singer/producer Luke Christopher announces that his highly anticipated debut album TMRWFRVR will be released on 28 July via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records. The album is now available for pre-order across all digital service providers and is available to pre-save on Spotify.

In conjunction with this announcement, Luke Christopher releases his new single and video Waterfalls, which is the first official single off the album. In the nostalgic visual, Luke reflects on various stages of an intense relationship, while on the track, Luke raps and sings over a smooth beat leading to a catchy hook and melody. The video is directed and produced by Grant Spanier and the track is written and produced by Luke Christopher.

Whether it be rapping, singing and producing his own music, or producing and writing for the likes of some of music’s most profound artists, the 24-year-old Los Angeles-native can do it all. Growing up in the San Fernando Valley, music always surrounded Luke Christopher. At a young age, his father turned him on to the likes of Elton John, U2, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder while he also discovered hip-hop with Tupac’s All Eyez On Me. From here, he taught himself how to rap, sing and compose beats and by the age of seventeen, he was ready to be properly heard. Major labels clamoured for his soulful and emotionally expansive style, leading to his signing with ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records in 2013. Soon after his signing, he duel-released his two EPs TMRW & YSTRDY, which features his popular song, Lot to Learn. The song has received over 201 million streams worldwide and was added to Spotify’s ‘Today’s Top Hits’ playlist.

