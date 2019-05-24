RadioandMusic
Press Release |  24 May 2019 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

Kygo releases new track 'Not Ok' featuring Chelsea Cutler

MUMBAI: Following a string of current successes, global superstar, producer, and DJ, Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll - a.k.a. Kygo shares a brand-new track entitled Not OK [feat. Chelsea Cutler] today via Sony Music Sweden/Ultra Records/RCA Records.

Powered by glassy and gliding guitar, a simmering beat, and lush keys, the production unfolds with soaring cinematic scope. Above this bold and bright backdrop, Cutler’s confessional lyrics immediately take hold on the resounding refrain, “I just called you to say, I’m not OK.” With uplifting vocals and music, it possesses the power to instantly connect.

Last month, Kygo teamed up with Rita Ora for the new single Carry On from the blockbuster POKÉMON Detective Pikachu. Within a month, the song eclipsed 50 million Spotify streams and over 50 million YouTube views for the music video. The duo also launched a high profile television takeover last week, performing the track on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Good Morning America.

2019 is shaping up to be Kygo’s brightest, boldest, and biggest year to date. His last single, Think About You featuring Valerie Broussard, who is newly signed to his Palm Tree Records/ RCA Records, surpassed 50 million Spotify streams and 18 million YouTube views.

