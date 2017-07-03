RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  03 Jul 2017 18:31 |  By RnMTeam

Bleachers' Jack Antonoff announces third annual 'Shadow Of The City' music festival

MUMBAI: Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff has announced the third annual ‘Shadow Of The City’ music festival, which will be held on Sunday, 10 September in Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summer Stage. Bleachers will headline the festival, which will also include an exciting and diverse group of performers including Brian Fallon, Khalid, Titus Andronicus, Brick + Mortar, Tove Styrke, and Nicole Atkins. This year, the festival will include a number of activities like The World Famous SOTC Charity Dunk Tank, food trucks, carnival games, Weird NJ, a Rachel Antonoff pop-up stand, and more of the best New Jersey has to offer.

A limited number of ‘Shadow Of The City’ VIP Tickets will guarantee early entry and a special brunch inside the Stone Pony, which includes a meet and greet with Jack. VIP Tickets also include private bar and bathroom, VIP viewing area next to stage, and re-entry (for those over 21). Additionally, $1 per ticket will be donated to The Ally Coalition, an organization that raises awareness in support of homeless LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ equality.

Jack says, "My favorite day of the year is back. ‘Shadow Of The City’ is the festival I dreamed about having when I was a kid in new jersey having to take the bus to NYC to see music. This is third year and we are getting another step closer to what we've always wanted to do with ‘Shadow Of The City’ - be something separate from other festivals. One stage, one day, small capacity and actually affordable for people. Half of the artists are New Jersey artists which means a great deal to me to celebrate the culture of my home state. There is no place more special to me than the jersey shore. here's to third year! Can't wait to see you!"

Tags
Jack Antonoff Shadow Of The City Bleachers Brian Fallon Khalid Titus Andronicus Brick + Mortar Tove Styrke Nicole Atkins Rachel Antonoff
Related news
Press Releases | 23 Jun 2017

Tove Styrke releases 'Say My Name (Acoustic Version)'

MUMBAI: Swedish recording artist Tove Styrke has released ‘Say My Name (Acoustic Version)’ via Sony Music Sweden/RCA Records.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Jan 2017

Fifty Shades Darker official soundtrack digital pre-order goes live

MUMBAI: The digital pre-order for the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ official soundtrack goes live today.

read more
(Image: Elle)
Press Releases | 09 Dec 2016

Taylor Swift, Zayn team up for Fifty Shades Darker theme song

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift have teamed up for the sultry Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack song, 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever.' Produced by fun.'s Jack Antonoff, the song, available on iTunes, was co-written by Antonoff, Swift and Sam Dew.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Oct 2014

Taylor Swift releases latest Album '1989', hitting #1 on iTunes India the same day

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift who over the course of the last few years has taken the music world by storm just released her latest album 1989, owing to her year of birth. Her highly anticipated fifth album is her first step into the genre of pop, deviating from her formerly preferred country style.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

News
Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offeriread more

News
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed read more

News
AIR launches new station in Dehradun

MUMBAI: All India Radio spread its wings to Uttarakhand as it launched its station in Dehradun yeread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group