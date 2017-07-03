Bleachers' Jack Antonoff announces third annual 'Shadow Of The City' music festival

MUMBAI: Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff has announced the third annual ‘Shadow Of The City’ music festival, which will be held on Sunday, 10 September in Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summer Stage. Bleachers will headline the festival, which will also include an exciting and diverse group of performers including Brian Fallon, Khalid, Titus Andronicus, Brick + Mortar, Tove Styrke, and Nicole Atkins. This year, the festival will include a number of activities like The World Famous SOTC Charity Dunk Tank, food trucks, carnival games, Weird NJ, a Rachel Antonoff pop-up stand, and more of the best New Jersey has to offer.

A limited number of ‘Shadow Of The City’ VIP Tickets will guarantee early entry and a special brunch inside the Stone Pony, which includes a meet and greet with Jack. VIP Tickets also include private bar and bathroom, VIP viewing area next to stage, and re-entry (for those over 21). Additionally, $1 per ticket will be donated to The Ally Coalition, an organization that raises awareness in support of homeless LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ equality.

Jack says, "My favorite day of the year is back. ‘Shadow Of The City’ is the festival I dreamed about having when I was a kid in new jersey having to take the bus to NYC to see music. This is third year and we are getting another step closer to what we've always wanted to do with ‘Shadow Of The City’ - be something separate from other festivals. One stage, one day, small capacity and actually affordable for people. Half of the artists are New Jersey artists which means a great deal to me to celebrate the culture of my home state. There is no place more special to me than the jersey shore. here's to third year! Can't wait to see you!"