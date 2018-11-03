Platinum-selling duo NOTD team up with acclaimed DJ and producer Felix Jaehn to deliver new single 'So Close'

MUMBAI: Having amassed a quarter of a billion streams on their summer anthem I Wanna Know, Swedish duo NOTD have now delivered their new track So Close with Felix Jaehn and Captain Cuts alongside the vocals of Georgia Ku.

Blessed with the irresistible slice of melodic pop that NOTD have become best-known for, So Close follows the success of the Swedish duo’s previous single, Been There Done That featuring Tove Styrke, which amassed over 15 million global streams so far.

As one of the biggest DJ and producers on the scene right now, Felix Jaehn shot to fame with his 2015 breakthrough ‘Ain’t Nobody’ and has since sold more than 10 million singles worldwide. Best known as the mastermind behind international mega hit remix of ‘Cheerleader’, Felix the first German artist to top the US Billboard Charts since 1989, gathering more than 75 Gold & Platinum awards and over 2 billion streams for his records globally.

With Georgia Ku previously collaborating with the likes of Skrillex, Zedd, and Martin Garrix, she’s also penned chart-topping records for Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson, Rita Ora, and Iggy Azalea, as well as working with the likes of Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Jamie Foxx.

A multi-platinum selling production and DJ group based in Los Angeles, Captain Cuts is made up of Ben Berger, Ryan McMahon and Ryan Rabin. Together they have produced and written songs for artists such as Walk The Moon (Shut Up And Dance), Bebe Rexha (I Got You), Halsey and The Chainsmokers, and many more, en route to amassing an aggregate of more than one billion streams and over 6 million sales.

With NOTD now certified Platinum in Sweden, Canada, Australia, and Norway, (and Gold in the USA), the duo - consisting of teenage pair Tobias Danielssonand Samuel Brandt - have also racked up over 250 million streams on their massive remixes in the past few years, including reworks for the likes of Years & Years, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Stanaj and Demi Lovato.

Amassing over 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and topping all major Apple Music playlists in the process, NOTD continue to garner worldwide acclaim on account of their signature breezy synths, with ‘So Close’ set for release on Friday 2nd November.

Tune into the track here