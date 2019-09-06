RadioandMusic
Jonas Blue, HRVY release summer anthem 'Younger'

MUMBAI: Following blockbuster years led by multiple global smash singles and billions of streams worldwide, the UK’s leading producer/songwriter Jonas Blue and hottest rising pop star HRVY, have come together to release the sensational end of summer hit, Younger.

Watch lyrical video here

Spawned from a friendship that first blossomed on stage at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball, Jonas and HRVY have produced an electronic pop anthem that encapsulates the intense and unbridled feeling of being young and free during the summer time where the weight of all responsibility is lifted.

Having previously worked together on Jonas’ hits Mama, Rise and Polaroid, Younger was co-written with Sam Roman, one of the songwriting titans behind the biggest UK hit single of 2019, Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’. Whilst Jonas has been in Japan cementing himself as the country’s biggest British export, playing major arena shows and breaking records selling more than Drake and Post Malone, Sam has been scoring gargantuan global hits, with further writing credits including songs for Rita Ora, Tom Walker, Demi Lovato, Khalid, Craig David, Little MIx, Olly Murs, Mary J Blige and many more. The two British songwriting powerhouses are reunited once more, and the results are phenomenal.

In an era of slow-building careers, Jonas Blue is an anomaly. Amassing an armoury of platinum hit singles with over eight billion global streams and over 45 million singles sales – Jonas has become a mainstage DJ, pop powerhouse and critically acclaimed songwriter with hits including Fast Car, Perfect Strangers, Mama, Polaroid, his collaboration with Liam Payne, and 'Rise’ - one of summer 2018’s biggest global hits featuring Jack & Jack.

Jonas went on to release his debut album, Blue in November 2018, which is now on course to smash its way to silver status.

At just 20 years old, HRVY is already a global star. He has 4.5 million Instagram followers, over 2 million YouTube subscribers and more than 750 million combined streams to his name. Tipped as one of 2019’s BBC Radio 1 Brit List artists following his sold out Hammersmith Apollo show, huge international and UK radio airplay singles plus now BRIT certified Silver smash ’Personal’, which has now amassed more than 500 million combined streams. For HRVY, 2019 started as he means to go on, having already sold out shows in UK, Europe, Korea, Malta and having visited the USA, Canada, Mexico, Norway, Japan, Spain, Philippines, France, Netherlands, Holland, Sweden & Greece plus released a stream of singles including ‘Told You So’ which amassed over 3 million combined streams in its first week, Don’t Need Your Love with Korean boy band NCT Dream and I Miss Myself with NOTD plus spent the year in writing sessions planning for 2019 and 2020.

Party is the mantra, and euphoria is the state of mind. Younger is about to be your feel good hit of the summer.

