RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  23 Jun 2017 19:13 |  By RnMTeam

Dj Khaled releases highly anticipated new album 'Grateful'

MUMBAI: Today, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum artist, producer, entrepreneur, author, and music guru Dj Khaled unveils ‘Grateful’ (We The Best Music Group/Epic Records). This marks Khaled’s tenth studio album and is arguably the biggest record of 2017.

The king of social media continues to drive conversations and excitement worldwide. After posting ‘Grateful’s’ cover artwork on his social media, he trended across the globe. The photo features Khaled’s seventh-month-old son and album executive producer, Asahd, relaxing in a hot tub.

‘Grateful’ includes Khaled's recently unloaded the single 'To The Max' feat. Drake. Continuing a tradition of multiplatinum mega-hits that include ‘I’m On One,’ ‘No New Friends,’ and 2016’s ‘For Free,’ these two titans team up to once again to deliver a summer smash of epic proportions. Driven by the producer’s uncanny knack for a melody, Drake rhymes with pure fire and heart.

‘To The Max’ arrives hot on the heels of Khaled’s biggest song to date, ‘I’m the One’ [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne]. It debuted number one on the Billboard Hot 100 earning DJ Khaled his first number one single in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. It’s maintained a spot at the top of charts everywhere.

In addition, DJ Khaled will celebrate the release of ‘Grateful’ with a special BETx performance today (Friday, 23 June) that is sure to make everyone feel ‘Grateful’ . Executive produced by Asahd Khaled, the youngest executive producer in history, the album unites music’s biggest superstars under one banner.

DJ Khaled and Asahd have effectively taken over 2017 and set the pace for the culture to follow.

Check out the song below:

Tags
Grammy DJ Khaled Grateful
Related news
Press Releases | 16 Jun 2017

AR Rahman to celebrate 25 years in music with "Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow" tour

MUMBAI: Academy Award (Oscar) two-time winner and five-time nominee; Grammy two-time winner; BAFTA; and Golden Globe winner, the legendary AR Rahman, will return to the SSE Arena Wembley on Saturday 8 July 2017 after seven years with the “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow” concert.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Mar 2017

Tiësto remixes Matthew Koma's 'Hard To Love'

MUMBAI: Fresh off the release of his new single ‘Hard To Love’, Matthew Koma today unveils a remix from GRAMMY award-winning DJ and producer Tiësto, available now on RCA Records.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Mar 2017

Jennifer Hudson releases new single 'Remember Me'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum Oscar and Grammy Award-winning global superstar Jennifer Hudson premiered “Remember Me,” her brand new single on Epic Records and is available now at all digital and streaming platforms worldwide.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Feb 2017

Above and Beyond on the way to India for a four-city Holi tour

MUMBAI: Possibly one of India's favourite international acts, Grammy-nominated electronic act Above and Beyond are visiting India in March over the Holi weekend. From 10-13 March 2017, they will travel to Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

read more
Press Releases | 31 Jan 2017

This Birthday for Justin Timberlake could be an Award Birthday!

MUMBAI: Justin's awesomeness is one of the few things everybody in the music world agrees on! 'Can't Stop The Feeling!' is up for two awards in the upcoming Grammy Awards, and "Best Song" in next month's Oscars.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
We do not believe in RAM, but we know our Redtro is different: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: One would think twice before entering the markets of Mumbai, also known for its best radread more

News
PM seeks public views for Mann Ki Baat slated for this Sunday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to send in their views for the 33rd inread more

News
BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a stread more

News
Junglee Music acquires music rights for Mohanlal's upcoming thriller

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, Times Music’s division, has acquired the music rights for the much-hyped Mread more

News
BBC and UNICEF join community radio stations for show on gender issues

NEW DELHI: ‘Full On Nikki’, a unique youth show with a special focus on gender issues among youngread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group