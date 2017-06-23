Dj Khaled releases highly anticipated new album 'Grateful'

MUMBAI: Today, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum artist, producer, entrepreneur, author, and music guru Dj Khaled unveils ‘Grateful’ (We The Best Music Group/Epic Records). This marks Khaled’s tenth studio album and is arguably the biggest record of 2017.

The king of social media continues to drive conversations and excitement worldwide. After posting ‘Grateful’s’ cover artwork on his social media, he trended across the globe. The photo features Khaled’s seventh-month-old son and album executive producer, Asahd, relaxing in a hot tub.

‘Grateful’ includes Khaled's recently unloaded the single 'To The Max' feat. Drake. Continuing a tradition of multiplatinum mega-hits that include ‘I’m On One,’ ‘No New Friends,’ and 2016’s ‘For Free,’ these two titans team up to once again to deliver a summer smash of epic proportions. Driven by the producer’s uncanny knack for a melody, Drake rhymes with pure fire and heart.

‘To The Max’ arrives hot on the heels of Khaled’s biggest song to date, ‘I’m the One’ [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne]. It debuted number one on the Billboard Hot 100 earning DJ Khaled his first number one single in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. It’s maintained a spot at the top of charts everywhere.

In addition, DJ Khaled will celebrate the release of ‘Grateful’ with a special BETx performance today (Friday, 23 June) that is sure to make everyone feel ‘Grateful’ . Executive produced by Asahd Khaled, the youngest executive producer in history, the album unites music’s biggest superstars under one banner.

DJ Khaled and Asahd have effectively taken over 2017 and set the pace for the culture to follow.

