Rahul Deshpande and Taufiq Qureshi to collaborate for 'Athang'

MUMBAI: A field Productions Pvt Ltd is happy to announce a next rare concert titled ‘Athang’ on Friday, 9 June 2017 at Tilak Smarak Mandir, Pune wherein music connoisseurs will witness a blend of classical and natya sangeet with drums and percussions. Rahul Deshpande (vocal) and Taufiq Qureshi will be collaborating together for the first time ever for ‘Athang’.

The Indian classical music has two foundational elements, raga and tala. The raga forms the fabric of a melodic structure, the tala measures the time cycle. The raga gives an artist the ingredients palette to build the melody from sounds, while the tala provides her with a creative framework for rhythmic improvisation using time. ‘Athang’ is going to be a different combination of Raag and Taal and as the name suggests the ‘Athang’ (deep) music is going to be at its infinity.

“Spontaneous creativity is the hallmark of Indian classical music; for one thing, there is no written score. The artists play within a framework and innovate as they perform. So, every time one listens, it is different. This uniqueness gives the artist the freedom to think and perform from within, while a structure is followed. Traditionally I have always been accompanied by tabla and harmonium and now this is the first time I will be accompanied by drums so really very excited to experiment a new thing. Also, we both are happy that a field thought of a different concept,” said Rahul Deshpande.

A Field Production Pvt. Ltd. is an event and entertainment company in the objective of promoting various forms of Indian music across the country. The company is formed and Incorporated in 2016 only out of the passion to preserve, nurture, promote and propagate the rich heritage of the performing arts of India. Beyond treating the performing arts as mere entertainment, each event is also an opportunity to create an awareness of the rich heritage, of the ancient wisdom that has continued to survive despite all odds. With our vision, we wish to leave a significant mark in this field and bring best of the best art forms which will continue its effort to enthral the audiences in coming years.