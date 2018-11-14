Pancham Nishad presents Nash Naubert’s Divine Mystic Flute Recital

MUMBAI: It is a great honour to be invited to play for Udayswar@Prithvi. It is here that we have the rare chance to participate in the creation of music, performing morning ragas in a completely acoustic setting with the natural sound of the instruments as the medium, immediate and pure, from artist to audience, as it has been for hundreds of years. Feeling thankful.”– Nash Naubert.

Udayswar@Prithvi is a rare and truly unique acoustic experience of Indian Classical Music to be enjoyed in its pure form, in the manner it was originally designed, for an intimate Baithak.

Growing interest and enthusiasm amongst audiences of all ages to attend morning concerts led Pancham Nishad and Prithvi Theatre both active in promoting and developing the performing arts to come together to present Udayswar@Prithvi, a concert of morning ragas of the second prahar. Held on every third Sunday of the month this concert series features various vocal and Instrumental artistes.

The intimacy and excellent acoustics of Prithvi Theatre offers an unadulterated exchange of music between the artiste and the audience making it a refreshing and rejuvenating experience unlike any other in today's age of microphones and amplification.

Nash Naubert an American citizen has been living in India for the last 20 years is a masterful performing artist whose devotions and lifelong pursuits to classical music began under the tutelage of India’s living legend maestro Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia. This eminent distinction of being taught by one of India’s greatest maestros is Nash’s source of inspiration and determination as he transforms breath into the soothing and introspective music that flows through the flute.

Nash has performed in some of India's top festivals alongside great artists like Begum Parveen Sultana, Pt. Anindo Chatterjee, Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Ustad. Amjad Ali Khan to name a few. Nash's company 'Music of Now' is focused in promoting Indian classical music world-wide and its first concert will debut at the Carnegie Hall New York on the 5 July 2019.

Co -Artistes: Aditya Kalyanpur (Tabla)

Duration: 1 Hour 30 Mins

Tickets: 300/-

Entry for Children above 8 years only.