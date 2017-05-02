Justin Bieber's India itinerary revealed

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber will arrive in Mumbai a few days prior to his public show on a private jet after his performance in Dubai. He will be received and welcomed by White Fox India Founder and Managing Director, Arjun Jain.

The first day of the visit will entail a lavish dining experience that will explore the nuances of the finest maharaja cuisines served by royal butlers flown in especially from Rajasthan. Traditional gold and silver plated thalis are being customised with engravings of the artist and his entourage’s name embedded on the dinner plates in beautiful Devanagari script. Justin Bieber who has publicly proclaimed his love for Indian food will be served rich authentic cuisine representing the 29 states of India. Adding a touch of opulence, the overall ambience will resemble an imperial fortress with flutists and sarangi players elevating the fine dining to a celestial experience.

The second day of the visit will entail a tour around the city. The hotspots being zeroed in on include Gateway Of India, Kala Ghoda, Mani Bhavan that showcase a mix of heritage and history. The city tour will be followed by a luxurious Aryuvedic spa session knowing Bieber’s love for massages. Since Bieber is touring for the Purpose Tour a visit to an underprivileged home is also being planned apart from a possible party being hosted by a leading industrialist and film star.

The third day will witness the mega concert in Mumbai followed by a private yacht party with some live karaoke singing.

The fourth and fifth day will entail a visit to New Delhi and Jaipur and a definite trip to Taj Mahal.

Now that’s quite a jet-setter itinerary for sure!