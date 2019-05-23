Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Stump release official music video of 'Summer Days'

MUMBAI: A couple of weeks ago Martin Garrix teamed up with Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy for the release of their summer smash, Summer Days. Right in time for the heat waves, they now release the surreal accompanying music video.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the outrageous music video speaks to that fine summer feeling while providing a funny twist. The narrative follows an eccentric older lady who makes everyone she comes across sweat in an instance. Garrix, Stump and Macklemore all star in the music video as well. Tilley also directed the music videos for Nicki Minaj’s, Anaconda, Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled and Rihanna and No Brainer from Justin Bieber, amongst many others.

Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Patrick Stump will all take the stage to perform Summer Days for the first time together on the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles on 17 June 2019.

Summer Days is currently steadily climbing the charts, entering the Spotify Global Top 50 and amassing over 27 million streams.

Watch here