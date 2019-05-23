RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  23 May 2019 13:02 |  By RnMTeam

Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Stump release official music video of 'Summer Days'

MUMBAI: A couple of weeks ago Martin Garrix teamed up with Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy for the release of their summer smash, Summer Days. Right in time for the heat waves, they now release the surreal accompanying music video.

 Directed by Colin Tilley, the outrageous music video speaks to that fine summer feeling while providing a funny twist. The narrative follows an eccentric older lady who makes everyone she comes across sweat in an instance. Garrix, Stump and Macklemore all star in the music video as well. Tilley also directed the music videos for Nicki Minaj’s, Anaconda, Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled and Rihanna and No Brainer from Justin Bieber, amongst many others.

Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Patrick Stump will all take the stage to perform Summer Days for the first time together on the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles on 17 June 2019.

Summer Days is currently steadily climbing the charts, entering the Spotify Global Top 50 and amassing over 27 million streams.

Watch here

Tags
Martin Garrix Colin Tilley Nicki Minaj DJ Khaled Rihanna Justin Bieber Spotify music video Summer Days MTV Movie Fall Out Boy Wild Thoughts Anaconda No Brainer TV Awards
Related news
Press Releases | 13 May 2019

Ushuaïa Ibiza reveals Martin Garrix line-up for 2019 residency

MUMBAI: Dutch superstar DJ and producer Martin Garrix will bring back his infectious brand of electronic dance music to Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer.

read more
Press Releases | 12 May 2019

Singer Matt Stell's new EP to release on 24 May

MUMBAI: Just days after taking his first steps onto the Opry stage, rising star Matt Stell, named one of Taste of Country’s Artists To Watch, is set to release his seven-song Everywhere But On EP on all platforms on Friday, 24 May 2019.  Co-produced by Stell and Wi

read more
Press Releases | 11 May 2019

Le Youth makes a welcome return with 'Selfish'

MUMBAI: DJ/producer Wes James, aka Le Youth, has released Selfish his first single of 2019 and the follow up to last year’s hit Stay.

read more
Press Releases | 04 May 2019

NOTD teams up with HRVY for new single

MUMBAI: Having amassed over 500 million streams globally, Swedish duo NOTD return with a new summer anthem, I Miss Myself featuring British pop sensation HRVY.

read more
Press Releases | 26 Apr 2019

Miura Keys unveils Lotus and Gravy's track 'The Power Of Love' ft. Nicki Minaj

MUMBAI: Berlin based collective Miura Keys has delivered their mix for Lotus and Gravy’s new track Power Of Love featuring famed hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM's RJ Vrijesh joins drought battle

MUMBAI: BIG FM RJ Vrijesh Hirjee has taken up a unique cause highlighting one of the biggest issuread more

News
9XM launches new podcast for singers
,

MUMBAI: 9XM launches 9XM SoundcastE, the podcast for inspiring conversations with some of the mosread more

News
ByteDance plans free music streaming app in India

MUMBAI: Chinese conglomerate ByteDance is reportedly working on a free music streaming service tread more

Press Releases
CD Baby Partners with automated mastering platform CloudBounce

MUMBAI: CD Baby users can now instantly master their tracks right from the CD Baby dashboard, thread more

News
Big FM's first of its kind record

MUMBAI: In yet another bizarre feat, BIG FM has entered the Asia Book of Records for successfullread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group