Press Release |  24 May 2019 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock unite for 'Cross Me'

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran linked up with Justin Bieber for the biggest collaboration with I Don’t care and today has teamed up with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock for Cross Me. From an elaborate album of collaborations  which is called No.6 Collaborations Project arrives on July 12, I don’t care and Cross Me are a part of it.

 Ed Sheeran has been teasing the song collabs and has also teased a tracklist with the collaborators’ names blacked out!

I Don’t Care, the Bieber duet tops all charts and playlists in India.

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called ‘No.5 Collaborations Project.’ Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. 

No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock will be out everywhere at the same time x.”

Check the video here:

