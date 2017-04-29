RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  29 Apr 2017 15:54 |  By RnMTeam

Mystery electronic hip-hop act Crash Land arrive on STMPD RCRDS

MUMBAI: This mysterious new act unleash their self-titled debut single on Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS label, a phat slice of cutting-edge hip-hop, dripping in subtle atmospherics and guttural low end.

A female voice counts down a rocket launch over eerie pad sounds before a dash of electro FX introduces the taut beat and low-slung sub bass and a mystery rapper begins to recount a tale of intergalactic exploration. The stripped back arrangement creates a spacious sound, none more so than when this unknown vocalist switches to melancholy singing for the first chorus. The pared back melodic elements gently lift the track as it builds to its climax.

But it’s more than just a single; it’s a concept, a sound, a place in time in and space. The stunning video tells the story of an astronaut crash landing on an alien planet who soon discovers that he hasn’t arrived there by chance. All will be revealed as the Crash Land story slowly unfolds over the coming months.

Martin Garrix has always promised STMPD RCRDS would be an eclectic label pushing a wide variety of music, and ‘Crash Land’ represents possibly the biggest departure from his background yet.

Follow the story on socials and enter the world of Crash Land.

Tags
STMPD RCRDS Crash Land Martin Garrix Singer
Related news
Press Releases | 17 Apr 2017

Ultra Music Festival route for Delhi in 2017 and Mumbai in 2018

MUMBAI: Brought to India by Percept Live, Ultra Worldwide, the international arm of the World's premier electronic music festival, Ultra Music Festival, announced yesterday that it will officially makings its way to Delhi and Mumbai with its signature brand, 'Road To Ultra.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Apr 2017

Martin Garrix drops new record 'Byte' together with Brooks

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix returns to the dancefloor together with new kid on the block Brooks. In the form of a red-hot new anthem this week 'Byte', one of the new tracks he premiered to a huge fanfare in his set at Ultra Music Festival last month.

read more
Press Releases | 30 Mar 2017

D.O.D is all set to release his new single 'Satisfy'

MUMBAI: British DJ and producer D.O.D has announced the release of his upcoming single 'Satisfy', due out on 7 April via Steve Angello's SIZE Records.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Mar 2017

Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa release 'Scared To Be Lonely - The Remixes Vol. 2'

MUMBAI: Following the release of Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa’s ‘Scared To Be Lonely – The Remixes Vol. 1’, the pair have now unveiled the second wave of official remixes, ‘Scared To Be Lonely – The Remixes Vol. 2’, available today at all digital service providers.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Mar 2017

Jay Hardway brings new sound with 'Scio'

MUMBAI: Jay Hardway keeps blessing us with fresh new tunes, after the release of a hot remix for Borgeous' 'Over The Egde' earlier this month he is back with yet another new release. The brand new single called ‘Scio’ drops 13 March on Spinnin’ Records.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Bajaj Electricals Limited partners with Justin Beiber’s Purpose World Tour in India as its exclusive lighting partner

MUMBAI: Bajaj Electricals Limited, India’s leading player in consumer durables, fans, lighting anread more

News
After a year of wait, Sarthak FM finally goes on-air

MUMBAI: After waiting for more than a year, Sarthak FM, Orissa finally launched today.read more

Press Releases
92.7 Big FM honours Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule

MUMBAI: Big FM indulged in Maharashtra Day celebration; the most iconic day for the state, in itsread more

News
Saavn to explore the history and evolution of Jazz this International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: On International Jazz Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 30 April, Saavn will bring ouread more

News
Fever FM increases ad rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: Advertisement is a major revenue source for radio stations, but retaining listeners is aread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group