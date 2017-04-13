Kid Ink releases new single 'F With U' featuring Ty Dolla $Ign

MUMBAI: Chart-topping, multi-platinum selling rapper and producer Kid Ink releases his new single “F With U” feat. Ty Dolla $ign.

Produced by J Holt (R. Kelly), Kid Ink enters the song of the summer race with this buoyant track that showcases his unparalleled ability to rap over a catchy beat while Ty Dolla $ign handles the hook. The Fader raves, “…a hot new track…[with] an incredibly danceable beat.”

Kid Ink also announces his forthcoming 7 Series EP, which is set for release on 5 May.