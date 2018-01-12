RadioandMusic
Press Release |  12 Jan 2018 13:25 |  By RnMTeam

Kid Ink releases new track 'Tell Somebody'

MUMBAI: Chart-topping, multi-platinum selling rapper and producer Kid Ink has released a new track entitled Tell Somebody. Tell Somebody is produced by Dez Wright (KYLE., PnB Rock) and is written by Kid Ink, Dez Wright and Terence Coles (Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez).

Tell Somebody follows Ink’s 2017 release of the 7 Series EP which featured his hit single F With U Feat. Ty Dolla $ign. The track has been streamed nearly 50 million times worldwide and was met with great critical praise upon release with Rolling Stone describing the track sonically as, “…a pulsating, tropical-flavored beat…,” The FADER raving, “…a hot new track…[with] an incredibly danceable beat,” and Vibe calling the song, “…dance-floor ready.”

