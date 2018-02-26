Post Malone releases new single 'Psychol featuring Ty Dolla $Ign
MUMBAI: History-making multiplatinum Dallas, TX artist Post Malone releases his new single Psycho [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] via Republic Records.
Produced by Louis Bell and Post Malone, the song arrives hot on the heels of the record-breaking triple-platinum mega-smash Rockstar [feat. 21 Savage]. It’s the next anthem to be unveiled from his forthcoming second full-length and what promises to be the biggest musical event of 2018, Beerbongs and Bentleys.
Additionally, he announces a massive summer headline tour with support from 21 Savage and SOB RBE. The full confirmed itinerary can be found below.
Every pair of online tickets purchased comes with one physical copy of Post Malone’s forthcoming album, Beerbongs and Bentleys. Ticket purchasers will receive an additional email with instructions on how to redeem their album and will be notified at a later date on when they can expect to receive their CD. (U.S. and Canadian residents only.)
Most recently, Rockstar shattered the record for “Longest #1 Run on the Spotify Global Chart” with ‘rockstar’ [feat. 21 Savage]. The track held the top spot on the chart for an unprecedented and unmatched 114 days. Quickly achieving a RIAA double-Platinum certification, it spent eight consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the longest stay atop the chart for a rap song in 2017. It also made history as “The first U.S. Hip-Hop Song to be #1 for Consecutive Weeks in the UK since Run D.M.C.’s ‘It’s Like That’ in 1998” and set Canada’s record for “All Time Streams in One Week.” With over 1+ billion worldwide streams, global consumption exceeds 8 million.
Post Malone with 21 Savage and special guest SOB x RBE Tour Dates:
DATE
CITY
VENUE
Thu, April 26
Portland, OR
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Fri, April 27
Vancouver, BC+
Rogers Arena
Sun, April 29
Seattle, WA
ShoWare Center
Tue, May 1
Salt Lake City, UT
USANA Amphitheatre
Wed, May 2
Denver, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri, May 4
Sioux City, IA
Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel&Casino Sioux City
Tue, May 8
Nashville, TN
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed, May 9
Simpsonville, SC
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Thu, May 10
Jacksonville, FL
Daily's Place
Wed, May 16
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion
Fri, May 18
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sat, May 19
Baltimore, MD
Preakness*
Wed, May 23
Philadelphia, PA
Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
Thu, May 24
Boston, MA
Xfinity Center
Sat, May 26
Darien, NY
Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun, May 27
Toronto, ON+
RBC Echo Beach
Tue, May 29
Detroit, MI
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sat, June 2
Cleveland, OH
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Tue, June 5
Chicago, IL
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Wed, June 6
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
Sun, June 10
Atlanta, GA
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Thu, June 14
Dallas, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri, June 15
Houston, TX+
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat, June 16
Austin, TX
Austin360 Amphitheater
Tue, June 19
Phoenix, AZ
Rawhide Event Center
Thu, June 21
San Diego, CA
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Fri, June 22
Las Vegas, NV
Park Theater at Park MGM
Sun, June 24
San Francisco, CA*
Shoreline Amphitheatre