Post Malone releases new single 'Psychol featuring Ty Dolla $Ign

MUMBAI: History-making multiplatinum Dallas, TX artist Post Malone releases his new single Psycho [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] via Republic Records.

Produced by Louis Bell and Post Malone, the song arrives hot on the heels of the record-breaking triple-platinum mega-smash Rockstar [feat. 21 Savage]. It’s the next anthem to be unveiled from his forthcoming second full-length and what promises to be the biggest musical event of 2018, Beerbongs and Bentleys.

Additionally, he announces a massive summer headline tour with support from 21 Savage and SOB RBE. The full confirmed itinerary can be found below.

Every pair of online tickets purchased comes with one physical copy of Post Malone’s forthcoming album, Beerbongs and Bentleys. Ticket purchasers will receive an additional email with instructions on how to redeem their album and will be notified at a later date on when they can expect to receive their CD. (U.S. and Canadian residents only.)

Most recently, Rockstar shattered the record for “Longest #1 Run on the Spotify Global Chart” with ‘rockstar’ [feat. 21 Savage]. The track held the top spot on the chart for an unprecedented and unmatched 114 days. Quickly achieving a RIAA double-Platinum certification, it spent eight consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the longest stay atop the chart for a rap song in 2017. It also made history as “The first U.S. Hip-Hop Song to be #1 for Consecutive Weeks in the UK since Run D.M.C.’s ‘It’s Like That’ in 1998” and set Canada’s record for “All Time Streams in One Week.” With over 1+ billion worldwide streams, global consumption exceeds 8 million.

Post Malone with 21 Savage and special guest SOB x RBE Tour Dates: