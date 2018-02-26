RadioandMusic
Press Release |  26 Feb 2018 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

Post Malone releases new single 'Psychol featuring Ty Dolla $Ign

MUMBAI:  History-making multiplatinum Dallas, TX artist Post Malone releases his new single Psycho [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] via Republic Records.

Produced by Louis Bell and Post Malone, the song arrives hot on the heels of the record-breaking triple-platinum mega-smash Rockstar [feat. 21 Savage]. It’s the next anthem to be unveiled from his forthcoming second full-length and what promises to be the biggest musical event of 2018, Beerbongs and Bentleys.

Additionally, he announces a massive summer headline tour with support from 21 Savage and SOB RBE. The full confirmed itinerary can be found below.

Every pair of online tickets purchased comes with one physical copy of Post Malone’s forthcoming album, Beerbongs and Bentleys. Ticket purchasers will receive an additional email with instructions on how to redeem their album and will be notified at a later date on when they can expect to receive their CD. (U.S. and Canadian residents only.)

Most recently, Rockstar shattered the record for “Longest #1 Run on the Spotify Global Chart” with ‘rockstar’ [feat. 21 Savage]. The track held the top spot on the chart for an unprecedented and unmatched 114 days. Quickly achieving a RIAA double-Platinum certification, it spent eight consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the longest stay atop the chart for a rap song in 2017. It also made history as “The first U.S. Hip-Hop Song to be #1 for Consecutive Weeks in the UK since Run D.M.C.’s ‘It’s Like That’ in 1998” and set Canada’s record for “All Time Streams in One Week.” With over 1+ billion worldwide streams, global consumption exceeds 8 million.

Post Malone with 21 Savage and special guest SOB x RBE Tour Dates:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Thu, April 26

Portland, OR

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Fri, April 27

Vancouver, BC+

Rogers Arena

Sun, April 29

Seattle, WA

ShoWare Center

Tue, May 1

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre

Wed, May 2

Denver, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri, May 4

Sioux City, IA

Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel&Casino Sioux City

Tue, May 8

Nashville, TN

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed, May 9

Simpsonville, SC

Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Thu, May 10

Jacksonville, FL

Daily's Place

Wed, May 16

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

Fri, May 18

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sat, May 19

Baltimore, MD

Preakness*

Wed, May 23

Philadelphia, PA

Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

Thu, May 24

Boston, MA

Xfinity Center

Sat, May 26

Darien, NY

Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun, May 27

Toronto, ON+

RBC Echo Beach

Tue, May 29

Detroit, MI

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sat, June 2

Cleveland, OH

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Tue, June 5

Chicago, IL

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Wed, June 6

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

Sun, June 10

Atlanta, GA

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Thu, June 14

Dallas, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri, June 15

Houston, TX+

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat, June 16

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

Tue, June 19

Phoenix, AZ

Rawhide Event Center

Thu, June 21

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Fri, June 22

Las Vegas, NV

Park Theater at Park MGM

Sun, June 24

San Francisco, CA*

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Dallas TX Post Malone Rockstar Spotify Global Chart Psycho Ty Dolla $ign
explore RNM

