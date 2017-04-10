WizKid releases 'Come Closer' featuring Drake

MUMBAI: Nigerian singer/songwriter WizKid releases his first official single 'Come Closer' featuring Drake off of his forthcoming debut project, 'Sounds From the Other Side'.

'Come Closer' featuring Drake was written by WizKid and Drake, and produced by Sarz, who also produced WizKid’s previously released track ‘Sweet Love’. ‘Come Closer’ is WizKid’s third collaboration with Drake, who he previously worked with on his ‘Ojuelegba’ remix and Drake’s hit single ‘One Dance’. The single follows the announcement of WizKid’s multi-album worldwide deal with RCA Records/Sony Music International and the video release of ‘Sweet Love’, which captures WizKid’s immense popularity throughout Africa.

WizKid has achieved worldwide success with his Afrobeats influence and irresistible charisma. The singer’s breakout hit ‘Ojuelegba’ has received over 6.7 million streams on Spotify and garnered over 14.7 million views on YouTube. The track was declared as the 12th best song in 2015 by The Fader. WizKid has been critically acclaimed by outlets such as Vogue, Complex, Consequence of Sound, Pitchfork and more. The singer has proven his undeniable stage presence around the world including London’s BBC Radio 1Xtra alongside Kendrick Lamar and Trey Songz, Chris Brown’s ‘One Hell of a Nite’ European tour, One Africa Music Festival at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and more. Additionally, WizKid has won three MTV Africa Music Awards - Artist of the Year, Best Male and Best Collaboration, a BET Award for Best International Act: Africa, and a MOBO Award for Best African Act. WizKid’s major label debut project, Sounds From the Other Side, is scheduled for release this summer.