Jon Gaiser returns with full length album 'III' on MINUS

MUMBAI: Long time MINUS artist Jon Gaiser is back with his third studio album on Richie Hawtin’s influential techno label. Simply entitled ‘III’, the full length album is out after a precursory single release in the form of ‘On The Way’, which includes an exclusive remix by Dubfire.

Throughout his career, Jon Gaiser has been synonymous with forward thinking techno and sensory stimulating live audio visual shows. Mixing up both analogue and digital recording techniques, his abstract music never fails to be cerebral and cinematic as well as fresh and physical, never ceasing to place you right in the centre of his own special universe.

Since 2014’s ‘False Light’, Jon has continued to headline shows around the world, while constantly producing new material to test in his live sets. Always evolving whilst remaining true to his singular vision for techno, this trained percussionist and skilled drummer once again confounds expectation with his latest opus.

The first signals from the album were sent with March single ‘On The Way’. It is a funky track with wriggling synths executed in undeniable Gaiser fashion. Textured hi hats and loopy bass all work on sucking you into the colourful and trippy groove. Add into the package a typical big remix from SCI+TEC boss and techno megastar Dubfire and you have one of the most essential releases of 2017.

As for the album, things kick off with the introductory ‘Wirelife’. Rolling beats underpin a percolating synth line and sci-fi sound effects that immediately get you in the groove. ‘Stringtest’ and ‘Facefall’ seamlessly round out the first chapter with oodles of pure minimal funk and rubbery bass, curious song details and subtle effects. The next chapter touches on darker, hard hitting rhythms in ‘Doorway’, freaky dehumanised vocals with ‘Rubdown’ and choppy house styles on ‘Out Too’, but all exude humid atmospheres and an inviting sense of otherworldly charm. The last trio of tracks completes this fascinating story with the shuffling drums of ‘How’s That’, the colourful melodies of ‘For Balance’ and playful widescreen vibes of ‘On The Way’.

When all the tracks here are added together into one musical experience, it makes for a fluid, expertly programmed ride that takes you somewhere new and exciting, as is always the case with the one and only Gaiser.