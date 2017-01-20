Times Music releases 'Saware' the ultimate romantic track by Anupama Raag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Times Music has released a one of its kind romantic song of the season ‘Saware’ graced by the soulful voices of Anupama Raag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The music video starring Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu and Miss India Grand International 2015 Vartika Singh was shot amidst the imperial grandeur of Old Lucknow and depicts the tender love story of a small town couple the profound lyrics and composition by Anupama Raag breathe life into the magical love tale.

In the words of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan “The heartfelt lyrics by Anupama Raag was one of the obvious reasons why I agreed to sing Saware with the very talented lady herself. I hope people enjoy listening to the song as much as I enjoyed working on this.”

The composer and lyricist, Anupama Raag said “Saware has been a magical journey right from its conception to the video shoot. It was a dream come true when the amazed Rahat Sahab became emotional when I first presented the song to him which reflects in his rendition.”