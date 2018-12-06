RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  06 Dec 2018 17:57 |  By RnMTeam

Shirley Setia to unveil her brand new Punjabi-Pop Single 'Naiyo Jaana'

MUMBAI:  Social media sensation Shirley Setia is all set to unveil her brand new Punjabi romantic track - Naiyo Jaana. The song has been beautifully composed and penned by the very talented Ravi Singhal. Naiyo Jaana releases on 6 December 2018, under Speed Records and Times Music labels.

Naiyo Jana is a heart-warming romantic melody which takes the viewers a trip down memory lane of innocence and childhood love moments that all can connect with. The beautiful lyrics and composition of the song perfectly resonate the love life of millions.

On asking about the song, Shirley quoted, “Honestly, the minute I heard the song from Ravi, It clicked me instantly and I just fell in love with the tune. Both him and I wanted the story to be very simple and something that everyone could connect with. Whether it is the ‘Jalebi’ moment or ‘going to school on a cycle’ moment, I strongly feel this piece of music is all about emotions and is very relatable to all. I am very happy that I get to finally share this part of my soul with you all as well. I am sure my fans are going to love it!”

Shirley Setia is a music sensation on social media with more than two million subscribers on YouTube, four million plus followers on Instagram and Facebook. Her Twitter account has over a million followers. Her first viral video was the cover of Tum Hi Ho’ from Aashiqui 2. Shirley started her Bollywood career with her debut song ‘Disco Disco’ from the movie A Gentleman. She was acknowledged as India’s YouTube sensation by Hindustan Times and one of New Zealand’s biggest international artists by TVNZ (Television New Zealand). She had won awards in the category of BIG Digital sensation at BIG Golden Voice Award, OSM Musician of the year at Outlook Social Media Awards, Social Media Summit award, New Zealand Social Media Awards for Best in Music and Artist Aloud  Music Award 2018 in the Best  Hindi Music category.

Naiyo Jaana is Speed Records and Times Music’s exclusive release and is available across all the digital platforms for people to enjoy.

Tags
Shirley Sethia Bollywood Speed Records Times Music Instagram YouTube Aashiqui 2 New Zealand Naiyo Jaana
Related news
Press Releases | 06 Dec 2018

Badshah on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: This weekend Indian Idol 10 brings you outstanding performances of Top 6 contestants and Rap star Badshah. WWE Superstar Matt Hardy also made an appearance and shook a leg with Maniesh Paul on Bollywood songs.

read more
Press Releases | 03 Dec 2018

Inna releases 'Iguana' - the first single off highly-anticipated Spanish album YO

MUMBAI: After amassing over five million streams on her first single, Inna returns with the second song off forthcoming album, Iguana. The 11-track album YO is written entirely by the artist in Spanish and produced by David Ciente.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Dec 2018

Michael Jackson's Thriller's 35th Anniversary On 2 December 2018

MUMBAI: Sunday, 2 December 2018 marks the 35th anniversary of the premier of Michael Jackson’s Thriller on MTV.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2018

Singer Kshitij Tarey to come up with his new single 'Iltejaa'

Singer Kshitij Tarey, the voice behind soulful tracks like Tose Niana Lage from Anwar, Madno from Lamhaa and Aye Khuda from Murder 2 is soon releasing his latest single ‘Iltejaa’.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Nov 2018

Beardo introduces Beard anthem featuring Rinosh George

MUMBAI: Men’s grooming experts Beardo are back with yet another beard anthem - “WhyFEARDOTheresBEARDO?” featuring renowned independent music artist and actor, Rinosh George. The brand released its first beard anthem, Such a Beardo in 2016, which garnered immense appreciation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM RJ Kartik is the first RJ to become brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission

MUMBAI: MY FM RJ Kartik, who is among the top three most followed RJs in the country, has becomeread more

Press Releases
Saregama joins hands with IESECCI to encourage people with disabilities on World Disability Day

MUMBAI: Saregama associates with Indian Ex-Defense Service Employees Chamber of Commerce and Indread more

Press Releases
Saregama hits one million mark for the sale of Carvaan!

MUMBAI: Saregama celebrates one million mark for the sale of Carvaan.read more

Press Releases
Billion is passé; trillion the new baseline for Indian M&E industry: BCG-CII report

MUMBAI: Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) today releaseread more

News
Eros Now to invest $70 mn in original content

MUMBAI:  Indian OTT service Eros Now will invest $70 million in original content and roll out 10read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group