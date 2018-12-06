Shirley Setia to unveil her brand new Punjabi-Pop Single 'Naiyo Jaana'

MUMBAI: Social media sensation Shirley Setia is all set to unveil her brand new Punjabi romantic track - Naiyo Jaana. The song has been beautifully composed and penned by the very talented Ravi Singhal. Naiyo Jaana releases on 6 December 2018, under Speed Records and Times Music labels.

Naiyo Jana is a heart-warming romantic melody which takes the viewers a trip down memory lane of innocence and childhood love moments that all can connect with. The beautiful lyrics and composition of the song perfectly resonate the love life of millions.

On asking about the song, Shirley quoted, “Honestly, the minute I heard the song from Ravi, It clicked me instantly and I just fell in love with the tune. Both him and I wanted the story to be very simple and something that everyone could connect with. Whether it is the ‘Jalebi’ moment or ‘going to school on a cycle’ moment, I strongly feel this piece of music is all about emotions and is very relatable to all. I am very happy that I get to finally share this part of my soul with you all as well. I am sure my fans are going to love it!”

Shirley Setia is a music sensation on social media with more than two million subscribers on YouTube, four million plus followers on Instagram and Facebook. Her Twitter account has over a million followers. Her first viral video was the cover of Tum Hi Ho’ from Aashiqui 2. Shirley started her Bollywood career with her debut song ‘Disco Disco’ from the movie A Gentleman. She was acknowledged as India’s YouTube sensation by Hindustan Times and one of New Zealand’s biggest international artists by TVNZ (Television New Zealand). She had won awards in the category of BIG Digital sensation at BIG Golden Voice Award, OSM Musician of the year at Outlook Social Media Awards, Social Media Summit award, New Zealand Social Media Awards for Best in Music and Artist Aloud Music Award 2018 in the Best Hindi Music category.

Naiyo Jaana is Speed Records and Times Music’s exclusive release and is available across all the digital platforms for people to enjoy.