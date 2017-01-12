RadioandMusic
Press Release |  12 Jan 2017 19:47 |  By RnMTeam

Sean Paul drops video for his brand new single 'No Lie'

MUMBAI: Dancehall legend, Grammy Award winner and much loved hit maker extraordinaire Sean Paul who has spent the last eight weeks at no. 1 (including the Christmas no.1) on Clean Bandit’s ‘Rockabye’ drops the video for his new brand new single ‘No Lie’. The video, directed by Tim Nackashi (Maroon 5, One Republic) features fast rising chart-topper Dua Lipa who duets with Sean on the track with creative direction from long-time collaborator Tanisha Scott who has worked with Beyonce, Rihanna and memorably with Drake on the Hotline Bling video. ‘No Lie’ comes hot on the heels of Sean’s standout collaboration with Clean Bandit and his global smash with Sia on ‘Cheap Thrills’ which hit number 1 on the Billboard, no. 2 on the UK charts and has just been nominated for a Grammy.

Sean Paul is without doubt one of the most instantly recognisable voices in music and he has continued his remarkable strike rate over the last year with a string of hits including Cheap Thrills: 159 million streams on Spotify + over 1.4m Sales on iTunes, Cheap Thrills – No. 1 on the US Chart | No. 2 on the UK Chart (In chart for 55 weeks), Jay Sean (feat. Sean Paul) – Make My Love Go: 60 million streams On Spotify, Little Mix (feat. Sean Paul) – Hair:48 million streams On Spotify, Matoma & Sean Paul – Paradise: 14 million streams on Spotify (inc. various appearances on major Dance Playlists e.g. ‘Massive Dance Hits’ and ‘UK House Music’, Sak Noel and Sean Paul – Trumpets: 35 million streams on Spotify, Strong Social Presence with 13m YouTube Views, 361K Instagram followers and 11m Facebook likes.

In 2002 ‘Dutty Rock’ (fuelled by the massive hit singles ‘Gimme The Light’ and ‘Get Busy’) went double Platinum in US and UK with worldwide sales of 3,400,000+ while 2006’s ‘Temperature’ reached x4 Platinum in US with sales of over 4m. Over the span of his career, Sean Paul has worked with some of the world’s biggest artists including Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Sia, Kelly Rowland, Enrique Iglesias and 2Chainz, and has also partnered with reggae and dancehall acts such as Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley, Chi Chi Ching, Mr. Vegas, Beenie Man, Ding Dong, Future Fambo, and Tami Chynn. Aside from being a top-notch performer, Sean Paul is a much sought after music producer and has created music with a number of top Jamaican artistes.

‘No Lie’ ft. Dua Lipa is available across all digital partners.

