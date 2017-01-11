RadioandMusic
Press Release |  11 Jan 2017 12:25 |  By RnMTeam

Kygo Releases The 'Carry Me' Premium Virtual Reality Experience

MUMBAI: Norwegian superstar, Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, a.k.a. Kygo, has released the ‘Carry Me’ virtual reality (VR) experience as a premium format on PlayStation®VR for the PlayStation®4 (PS4™) system and Oculus Rift. Set to the hit song 'Carry Me,' this revolutionary new music experience transports users into a stunning visual world where they are immersed in beautiful environments of oceans, forests, mountains, skies and a final epic sweep of the cosmos.

Using music as the underlying force to drive the visuals, the experience utilizes advanced CGI techniques that enable a dramatically better experience compared to static 360 video capture. Viewers feel the incredible sensation of floating upward while surrounded by visuals, scale and spatialization that allow them to move closer to objects based on the angle at which they are viewing.

"When I set out to create the 'Carry Me' VR experience, I wanted to literally take my fans into the heart of the song using sight, sound and feeling," said Kygo. "Virtual Reality technology gave us the ability to completely re-imagine the concept of a music video, and I'm blown away by what we've been able to achieve, and what else we can continue to achieve moving forward."

The experience was developed by Sony Music International, Ultra Records and MPC VR. MPC VR, the leading global visual effects and VR production studio, directed Carry Me with an approach that utilized the strengths of Virtual Reality technology to enable an entirely new kind of music experience. Starting with the lyrics, concept and structure of the song, MPC VR conceptualized a journey that would literally ‘carry’ the user upward through a series of different environments while increasing the perception of scale exponentially from a single cell to an incredible climax within a vast galaxy.

Check the song below

Kygo Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll Carry Me Sony Music International Ultra Records VR production studio
