Austin, TX One-Man Band Ne’er-do-well Releases "Feel No Pain" - The Second Single Off The Upcoming Debut EP 'Fun Days' Out September 30

With its frenetic drumming, piercing screams and blistering guitar solo, the song evokes the punkish swagger and unadulterated fun of Motley Crue and Guns N' Roses.
"It's like Bryan Rolli sat down and said I’m going to take a little bit of 80’s metal and little bit of 90’s pop punk and make it my own original masterpiece. Mission Accomplished."- The Whole Kameese
"The first single, “Compromise,” from Ne’er-do-well’s debut EP Fun Days does what it should, when it should and how it should. Mildly reminiscent of Fall Out Boy, I dig the way they aptly bulldozed their own sonic plot of land."- Up To Hear Music
Austin, TX's Ne'er-do-well (the moniker for one-man band Bryan Rolli) has released "Feel No Pain" the second single off their upcoming debut EP 'Fun Days,' out on September 30.
Stream "Feel No Pain" here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/neerdowell/feel-no-pain.
Stream on Youtube: https://youtu.be/fz1hoIo6_-A.
Pre-order the debut EP 'Fun Days' here: https://neerdowell.bandcamp.com/releases.
Whereas Fun Days’ lead single “Compromise'' showed Rolli’s affinity for millennial pop-punk, “Feel No Pain” is a bona fide arena rock anthem. With its frenetic drumming, piercing screams and blistering guitar solo, the song evokes the punkish swagger and unadulterated fun of Motley Crue and Guns N’ Roses.
Of the track, Rolli says: “A few years ago I sang in a rock ‘n’ roll band whose guitarist fired me for a number of reasons supposedly dealing with ‘soul’ and ‘feeling,’ but which were really about me having short hair and not dressing cool enough for his liking. It was a bitter pill to swallow, but one that ultimately inspired me to launch my own project, write my own record and play every instrument myself. Looking back on it now, I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Ne’er-do-well’s 'Fun Days' arrives on Sept. 30 and is available for preorder now. Produced by Kieran Krebs of Overcast Recordings, the five-song EP is a wry, raucous love letter to the people, places and sounds that made Rolli the person and artist he is today.
