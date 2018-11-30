Tommy Lee accuses Travis Scott of 'rip off'

MUMBAI : Tommy Lee, member of American heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, accused rapper Travis Scott of 'ripping off' his stage design.

On Wednesday, Lee called out Scott for allegedly "ripping off" two of his concert ideas.

The Mötley Crüe drummer, 56, claimed on social media that his roller coaster set design was identical to the one used by Scott during his Astroworld tour, reports people.com.

In an Instagram post, Lee shared two videos: The first featured Scott, 26, sitting in a chair and making a complete 360 on the rollercoaster track while performing on stage. The other showed a very similar set design.

Lee used what was dubbed The Crücifly during Mötley Crüe's final 2015 tour.

"Just found out Travis Scott or someone on his team ripped off the 360 AND The Crüecifly! !" Lee wrote alongside the videos. "Get an original idea brother."

The Mötley Crüe founder then shared another two videos - this time, a comparison of both musicians sitting on a suspended rollercoaster as it travelled across the crowds during their respective performances.

"And not one rip off but two. Dope," he captioned the next post. "I get copying is a form of flattery, but this is just straight ripping off. What do you guys think??? #crüecifly"

A day later, after many of Scott's fans defended his set design and rollercoaster incorporation, Lee snapped back and explained that the company who created his stage was also the same one that the rapper was using.

In response to the drummer's claims, Scott's lawyer Laurie L. Soriano told people.com, "Tommy didn't invent the concept of a roller coaster on stage and there's no legal basis for his accusatory outburst."

"The actual creator and owner of the system has granted Travis all rights to use that equipment to complement his original stage design," she added.

SGPS, the production company behind the two musicians' stage design did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

(Source: IANS)