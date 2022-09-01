For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Sep 2022 11:39 |  By RnMTeam

Nora Fatehi joins Beyoncé & Travis Scott on the list of Top Music Influencers in France!

Mumbai : Global artist Nora Fatehi joins the likes of Beyoncé and Travis Scott on the list of ‘Top Music Influencers on Instagram’ in France. With the worldwide success of her recent single ‘Dirty Little Secret’, the international icon cemented her position as one of the most influential and popular artists not just on home turf but overseas as well. This feat makes her the first bollywood star to join the ranks of the most celebrated artists in the world.

A game-changer in the truest sense of the word, Nora Fatehi who redefined the entertainment business, has consistently represented cross cultures from around the world. ‘Dirty Little Secret’ is another one of her endeavours that does exactly that, while reflecting her dynamic versatility and sensibility as an artist. The track; sung, produced and directed by Fatehi went on to become the 2022 Summer Anthem across the globe.

As France rounded up its list of leading music artists on Instagram, Nora Fatehi came fourth only to Beyoncé who occupied the numero uno spot, and Travis Scott who was a close second.

This massive achievement comes in as no surprise especially since Nora has always been a flag bearer and front runner at every global step she has taken in her career. Apart from being the first African-Arab artist to cross 1 billion views on YouTube, she is also the most followed African-Arab celebrity in the world and amongst the most followed Bollywood artists globally.

 

