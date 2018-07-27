Britney Spears team keeps alcohol at bay

MUMBAI : Singer, actress Britney Spears' team is making sure to keep her away from alcohol.



The singer's team has set strict guidelines that no alcohol should be served backstage during her tours, reports pagesix.



Spears has been sober for some time after an infamous 2007 public breakdown.



So before she sets out on a tour next month, the singer would also have "advance people" removing any alcohol from hotel rooms where she would stay, and that her team would ensure no shady character near her.



Spears, who has performed her show Piece of Me at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas 248 times over four years, is now touring through August with stops in London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin and Oslo.



This fall, she is scheduled to play the 2018 US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, a night after Bruno Mars.



Spears has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artistes of all time.

(Source: IANS)