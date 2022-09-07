For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Sep 2022 12:57 |  By RnMTeam

Meri Zuban - Jaani's soft romantic song from MOH is a musical treat for lovers!

MUMBAI: After Salooq, Tips Punjabi released another song from Sargun Mehta & Gitaj Bindrakhia starrer MOH titled “Meri Zuban". A song that portrays the phase of love, affection and budding romance between two people. Described as a soul-touching song, it is sung by Kamal Khan, music directed by B Praak and lyrics are penned by Jaani.

Kamal Khan, the voice behind Meri Zuban says, "The moment I heard the song, I fell in love with it. It is always amazing working with the powerful and talented musical duo - Jaani and B Praak. Sargun & Gitaj have beautifully translated the same through their acting in the song."

Meri Zuban isn't just a song, it's a feeling everyone has felt at some point in time. Jagdeep Sidhu's directorial MOH is a story of two people - Sargun Mehta & Gitaj Bindrakhia who are in love with each other but like every love story, they are faced with roadblocks of wanting different things from each other.

Talking about the latest song release, director Jagdeep Sindhu says, "Meri Zuban is a tale of how two people fall in love narrated via the beautiful words of Jaani. Kamal has done wonders with depicting the emotions via his voice."

The biggest poetical-love drama of the year directed by Jagdeep Sidhu will release on 16th September worldwide starring Sargun Mehta, Gitaj Bindrakhia, Amrit Amby, Prabh Bains, Prakash Gadhu, Balrak Sidhu, Sukhdev Ladhar, Aman Suthdar, Ikatar Singh, Jashanjit Gosha, Parminder Barnala, Anita Meet, Kumar Ajay, Kulwinder Sidhu, Vikram Pannu, and Fateh Siyan.
MOH is produced by Shri Narotam Ji Studios, Tips Films Ltd & Orion Studios.

Tips Punjabi Kamal Khan
