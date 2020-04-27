Ishq Sufiana Singer Kamal Khan to make comeback with song 'Tu Saamne' on his birthday

MUMBAI: Singer Kamal Khan who is known for his melodious vocal in Ishq Sufiana, Wallah re Wallah in tees Maar khan, future toh bright hai, akhiya nu rehnde , Gori tere pyaar mein, Mein Jhoot boleya in Jolly LBB is launching a new song today on the occasion of his birthday.
On sharing about his new come back song, " It is very special for me since and I'm launching the song 'Tu Saamne' on my birthday. This song has a special feel and melody which is why I have come up with this to you. My resolution from herein is to come up with many songs that I have thought to make. As you people gave me lot of love for my previous songs and projects. I hope even this one you will love. This will be on my YouTube channel Kamal records. I hope you guys like this and keep supporting me for my upcoming. Hope you guys are safe and at home"
On sharing about the ongoing situation, "Since Ramzan has started, I'm observing fasting and I really hope and pray for this situation of despair to end soon and again lead to normalcy."
MUMBAI: Fever Network, the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has been making its way onto more and more non-Apple platforms lately, incluread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Universal Music Group’s recorded music revenues grew more tharead more
MUMBAI: TikTok has become the ultimate weapon to kill the boredom during the lockdown.read more
MUMBAI: U.S. non-profit Music Health Alliance (MHA) has been added as a partner in the Spotify...read more
MUMBAI: Known for belting out hits like "Love story", "Blank space" and "Look what you made me do", singer Taylor Swift is spending her lockdown...read more
MUMBAI: With their recent International collaboration with Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman, the composers of the project have come a long way. This...read more
MUMBAI: Sony Music India brings together two of the most loved musicians of our country Aastha Gill and Sukh E for a fun wedding song 'Video Bana De...read more
MUMBAI: Nothing provides more joy during this pandemic than seeing the people on the front lines with smiles on their faces. Thanks to TikTok,...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary singer David Bowie had once saved rock musician Peter Frampton from a smoke-filled plane cabin just before take-off.This happened...read more