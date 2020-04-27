Ishq Sufiana Singer Kamal Khan to make comeback with song 'Tu Saamne' on his birthday

MUMBAI: Singer Kamal Khan who is known for his melodious vocal in Ishq Sufiana, Wallah re Wallah in tees Maar khan, future toh bright hai, akhiya nu rehnde , Gori tere pyaar mein, Mein Jhoot boleya in Jolly LBB is launching a new song today on the occasion of his birthday.

On sharing about his new come back song, " It is very special for me since and I'm launching the song 'Tu Saamne' on my birthday. This song has a special feel and melody which is why I have come up with this to you. My resolution from herein is to come up with many songs that I have thought to make. As you people gave me lot of love for my previous songs and projects. I hope even this one you will love. This will be on my YouTube channel Kamal records. I hope you guys like this and keep supporting me for my upcoming. Hope you guys are safe and at home"

On sharing about the ongoing situation, "Since Ramzan has started, I'm observing fasting and I really hope and pray for this situation of despair to end soon and again lead to normalcy."