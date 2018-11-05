RadioandMusic
News |  05 Nov 2018 18:03 |  By RnMTeam

'Ishq Sufiyana' singer wants to focus on quality rather than quantity

MUMBAI: Singer Kamal Khan, who has expertise in the Sufi segment and has given voice to the Ishq Sufiyana song from the film The Dirty Picture, says that he wants to do more quality songs than quantity.

"I have been extremely occupied with my shows and I know that my continuous efforts and blessings of Allah I will be getting another such opportunity. Rather than quantity, I focus on quality," Khan told IANS.

He feels that Sufi songs are most lively and evergreen. 

"Though Sufi songs have a modern flavour these days it still carries the true essence with it. It is always alive, and it is immortal," he said.

Khan is currently working on a song Love

"The song will surely remind you of Ishq Sufiyana. Lov is another Sufi song of the same genre and I hope that people like and love it as much as they did for Ishq Sufiyana. The song is equally soulful and close to heart" he said. 

He was performing at the Great Noida Fest organised by the Gaur Group. The event also had performances by other singers like Mannat Kaur and Parmish Verma.

(Source: IANS)

