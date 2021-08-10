Indian Idol Fame Anjana Padmanabhan Is All Set To Make Her First Song Debut With Director Aslam Khan

MUMBAI: Winner of Indian Idol Junior, Anjana Padmanabhan is all set to make her first music video debut, 'Mahiya'. The young singer collaborated with director Aslam Khan. 'Mahiya' is scheduled to be released this week and it will be exciting to hear the new love song.

For the unversed, Anjana Padmanabhan is the first kid who bagged the trophy of the 1st ever Indian Idol Junior while she was a student and was merely 10 years old. Anjana Padmanabhan revealed about her experience, she said, “Mahiya is extremely special to me. I had lots of fun recording this song. When I heard the song for the first time itself I grooved to the song really well. Shooting the song was also a great experience. I got to learn a lot from the entire process. This song is also special because it's a different style I'm trying for the first time. I hope everyone enjoys this song as much as I enjoyed recording it.”

Director Aslam Khan says “Mahiya reminds me of my college days, friends, fun and travel...when this song came to me I immediately got visuals of Goa and we shot it in GOA . The youth will surely love this track.”

DH Harmony added to this “Mahiya means the world to me as it shares my love life when I’d fall in love with my wife. The music is straight from the heart, and I have tried to keep it as raw as possible. I have put every ounce of my energy into it, and there are no gimmicks. Words aren’t enough to thank Aslam Khan and I am highly indebted to him for believing in me. He is the backbone and the power behind this entire project.”

Coming to the credits of the song, it will starcast Jubin Shah, Shardha Tiwari, Niharica Tiwari, Jordan, Rishabh Raj and Pooja Jangid . The music is by DH Harmony, Producer See Saw Entertainment Associate Producer Nishant Gupta, The Executive Producer is Hemant Naik.

There goes a saying, ‘All’s well, that ends well’. “The video has turned out to look very fun loving and loved by the audience.

Check out the song now :