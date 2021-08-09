For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Aug 2021 14:13 |  By RnMTeam

Anjana Padmanabhan of 'Indian Idol' fame making music video debut

MUMBAI: Young singer Anjana Padmanabhan who won the music reality show 'Indian Idol Junior' is making her debut with the music video, 'Mahiya'. The video is directed by Aslam Khan.

Talking about the music video, Anjana said, "Mahiya is extremely special to me. I had lots of fun recording this song. When I heard the song for the first time itself I grooved to the song really well. Shooting the song was also a great experience. I got to learn a lot from the entire process. This song is also special because it's a different style I'm trying for the first time. I hope everyone enjoys this song as much as I enjoyed recording it."

Aslam said, "Mahiya reminds me of my college days, friends, fun and travel...when this song came to me I immediately got visuals of Goa and we shot it in Goa. The youth will surely love this track."

The music video 'Mahiya' is slated to release this week.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Anjana Padmanabhan Indian Idol Junior Mahiya Aslam Khan Singer
Related news
News | 09 Aug 2021

Self-made billionaire Rihanna humbly says 'God is Good'

MUMBAI: Rihanna is humbly taking a bow in her response to being crowned a billionaire.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2021

Mellow D: 'Roko roko' is about the struggle of a broken heart

MUMBAI: Singer Mellow D is back with his latest single 'Roko roko', which has been written, composed and sung by him. 'Bigg Boss 14' fame actress Nikki Tamboli features in the video alongside the singer.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2021

Sachet Tandon of Kabir Singh fame drops devotional single

MUMBAI: "Bekhayali" singer, Sachet Tandon, who was an instant hit with his 'Kabir Singh' numbers dropped a devotional track titled "Shri Amarnath Ishwaram" on Friday. The popular singer-composer released it on the occasion of Shravan Shivratri.

read more
News | 06 Aug 2021

Can you crack the code messages in Taylor Swift's puzzling video?

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift, look what you made us do.

read more
News | 06 Aug 2021

Blackground Records partners with Empire, announces the iconic Aaliyah's Catalogue

MUMBAI: Today, the iconic Blackground Records–now Blackground Records 2.0–announces a new partnership with EMPIRE, the leading independent label, distributor, and publisher, to release Blackground’s storied catalogue to streaming services worldwide.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Thomson Andrews: ‘Cut To The Chase’ is a groovy rhythm and captivating message for all lovers

MUMBAI: Singer Thomson Andrews is back with his latest romantic dance pop song “Cut To The Chase”, which has been written, composed and sung by him....read more

2
Daniel Weber’s Sorry is an official selection at Melrose Film Festival 2021

MUMBAI: For some, music is a passion, for others it’s a vocation. For entrepreneur and musician Daniel Weber, it is a way of life. Having started off...read more

3
Bollywood Music Director-Composer 'Aman Pant' on Rock Shiva Song for modern devotional listeners

MUMBAI: Music Director and Composer 'Aman Pant' isn't just limited to Bollywood, he is the music master in the advertising world with composing for...read more

4
The '83' star and singer Harrdy Sandhu opens up about his feelings on singer Romaana's new EP 'Meherbaniaan'

MUMBAI: The fastest rising star Romaana has gained major recognition with his voice and charm. After embarking on his solo career with his first...read more

5
Sachet Tandon of Kabir Singh fame drops devotional single

MUMBAI: "Bekhayali" singer, Sachet Tandon, who was an instant hit with his 'Kabir Singh' numbers dropped a devotional track titled "Shri Amarnath...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games