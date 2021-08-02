For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Aug 2021 19:13 |  By RnMTeam

Aslam Khan's See Saw entertainment hits the melodious strings in hearts with Saregama, Alka Yagnik and Zain Imam in the Most Romantic Song of the Year – "Mujhko Mana Lena"

MUMBAI: The rain has just got more romantic and how. Actor, director Aslam Khan's latest offering with Music giants Saregama, 'Mujhko Mana Lena' has recently hit the digital platforms and music lovers are raving about it. Featuring popular names like Zain Imam and one of the youngest emerging celebrity from Television world Khushi Chaudhary, this romantic number strikes the right chords in every aspect.

Looking at the rapid pace of increase in views and likes, there is no stopping to some record breaking stats. Sugat Dhanvijay's composition is not just winning hearts but is also touching the romantic senses to the core. Tripurari's meaningful and expressive Lyrics will make you by heart it. The composition has got the right kind treatment with the visuals as Zain Imam and Khushi Chaudhary's chemistry is stealing the show. And to make it even more appealing to eyes, the beautiful locations of Jammu And Kashmir adds gorgeous scenery. Experience the Most Romantic Song Of The Year Right Here :

Mujhko Mana Lena hit the YouTube platform on 29th July and within a day it has garnered more than 2 Million views. The amount of likes and positive feedback in the comments section have made it an instant Hit. Not just YouTube, but the song is trending on Twitter and Facebook too. Audience is raving about the melody and the entire team is elated to see such a great response in such a short time.

Expressing his happiness in words, actor and director Aslam Khan shares, "When I first heard the song, I was mesmerized. I believed in the audio as much as I did in the video. I'm glad to be a part of this successful venture and looking at the public's response I am satisfied that our work is being liked. I am sure that this song will win more hearts and soon the big numbers will tell the story of our success."

One of the sweetest female voices in Indian Music Industry, Alka Yagnik, who has gifted so many evergreen Melodious over the years continues her success story with 'Mujhko Mana Lena'. Ashok Ojha and her voice has made this song simply heart touching. Talking about the song Alka Yagnik said, “I was bowled over by the simplicity of this song and Its composition, words and the message it conveys. I wanted to be a part of this instantly. In tough times where relationships come under duress, I hope this song acts as a peace offering between couples."

Actor Zain Imam says “Music affects the way we live. Our thoughts, our joys and sorrows, the way we think and the way we dance; all of it moving to the unending melodies and patterns of the soundtrack of our lives”.

To this composer Sugat Dhanvijay added "The idea behind this song was to evoke emotions of love, pain and most importantly displays the journey of a character” further adding “The idea was also to have a quality video & presenting a never-seen-before number to the audience".

Presented by Aslam Khan's See Saw Entertainment, Mujhko Mana Lena is produced by Arun Dhanvijay & Ragini Ojha. Tacklab Studio and Saregama Music's collaboration has turned out to be a huge success. As the public verdict is already out that it's a Blockbuster, Mujhko Mana Lena is expected to shatter a few more records. The song is available on Saregama YouTube Channel so Keep Watching and stay tuned.

Tags
Aslam Khan Saregama Alka Yagnik Zain Imam Mujhko Mana Lena
Related news
News | 29 Jul 2021

Music to the ears: Saregama and Bollywood director Neeraj Pandey’s E-Major seal a major music partnership

MUMBAI: Music label Saregama and E-Major (Friday Filmworks’ music wing) have confirmed a strategic musical content partnership, where they will be creating original songs and music videos in the coming months.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2021

Youtuber Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh starring with Minakshi Jaiswal and Lopamudra Saha shot the upcoming song Mukkamal sung by Yasser Desai

MUMBAI: Yasser Desai has sung the song Mukkamal and it has got some beautiful lyrics. The song is currently being filmed with YouTube sensation Mahesh Keshawala who has a channel called Thugesh, Lopamudra Saha, Minakshi Jaiswal. The song Mukkamal has been produced by Vinit Jain who owns Voila!

read more
News | 11 Jun 2021

Jyotica Tangri's first peppy song 'Dream Mein Entry' will keep you dancing

MUMBAI: Singer Jyotica Tangri dropped her first peppy song “Dream Mein Entry” rapped by Parry G and music by the ace music director Gourav Dasgupta under Saregama.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2021

Sanam Band and Saregama collabs to recreate tracks of the golden era

MUMBAI: Saregama collaborates with Sanam band to bring out a curated playlist of 15 tracks which are recreated tracks of the golden era. Their main aim is to put a smile on people’s faces in difficult times.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2021

Saregama strikes a long term music deal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: comes on board as music partner for three of his projects, including Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI: It’s the confluence of two iconic entities in the Indian film and music industry. Saregama – India’s oldest and largest music label, that has some of the most unforgettable musical gems across languages in its repertoire.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
The studio version of the blockbuster hit song, Tere Bagairr, composed by the rockstar himself, Himesh Reshammiya is slated for a much awaited release on 3rd August!

MUMBAI: The original and true Rockstar of all times, Himesh Reshammiya is on a roll. After 5 back to back blockbuster songs, all composed by him and...read more

2
Anna Prior Metronomy musician and DJ shares debut solo single 'Thank You For Nothing'

MUMBAI: Anna Prior, DJ and Metronomy musician, is excited to share her debut solo single. 'Thank You For Nothing' launches today and is the debut...read more

3
Actress Charmee Zaveri to be seen in Risky Sandhu's next

MUMBAI: Model turned Actress, Charmee Zaveri who hails from Dubai was recently seen in T Series song 'Hold My Kamariya' by Harshit Tomar which has...read more

4
HI-LO and Reinier Zonneveld serve up a two-track EP ‘Balearic Mornings’

MUMBAI: Following on from 'Saw of Olympus’ which is the most streamed techno track on Spotify since its release The 99th EP on the iconic Filth on...read more

5
Singer Abhinav Shekhar exposes Kid's reality shows

MUMBAI: Talented and popular Singer-composer-lyricist Abhinav Shekhar is out with his latest track, 'Bachpan' which addresses, Children are the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games