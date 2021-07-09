For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Jul 2021 18:28

Country Music icon Martina McBride announces Vinyl greatest hits double LP with exclusive Sea Blue prints available at Walmart

MUMBAI: As one of Country music’s most influential and powerful voices, Martina McBride, has been making timeless music with a message for three decades. In celebration of thirty years in the recording industry, McBride has announced the release of her Greatest Hits: The RCA Years Double LP – available exclusively in vinyl and on-sale on August 20th. This collection of songs spanning McBride’s vast catalog of recordings with RCA, include some of her biggest hits like “Independence Day,” “Concrete Angel,” “This One’s For The Girls,” “A Broken Wing,” among many other fan favorites.

“When I signed my record deal with RCA in 1991, vinyl was out and CD’s were in. Even though I’ve always been happy to have my name on any form of recorded music, I’ve always hoped to see my music on vinyl,” says McBride. “I’m SO THRILLED to share this double vinyl album of hits that I recorded during my time with RCA. This is a very special project to me and I'm excited that everyone will be able to add it to their vinyl collection."

Martina McBride Greatest Hits: The RCA Years pre-sale available now!

Martina McBride’s Greatest Hits: The RCA Years - Track Listing

Side A:

1 The Time Has Come
2 That’s Me
3 My Baby Loves Me
4 Independence Day
5 Where I Used To Have A Heart
6 Life #9

Side B:
1 Wild Angels
2 Safe In The Arms Of Love
3 Cry On The Shoulder Of The Road
4 Happy Girl
5 A Broken Wing
6 Wrong Again

Side C:

1 Whatever You Say
2 I Love You
3 Love’s The Only House
4 Concrete Angel
5 Blessed
6 When God-Fearin’ Women Get The Blues

Side D:

1 Where Would You Be
2 This One’s For The Girls
3 How Far
4 In My Daughter’s Eyes
5 Anyway
6 Wrong Baby Wrong Baby Wrong

McBride’s impact on Country music through anthemic and emotive storytelling and her impressively powerful voice has cemented her place as one of the genre’s most successful and socially conscious artists of all time. To honor McBride’s accomplishments and influence, the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum will be unveiling a new exhibit, Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice. The exhibit encompasses McBride’s journey from performing in her family’s band as a child to becoming an award-winning Country music artist with an enduring career. The exhibit opens on July 30th, 2021 and will run through August 7, 2022.

McBride can also be seen out on the road this year for select show dates with legendary band, Alabama, as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, and also on Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour.

