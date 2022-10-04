Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour With Emotional First Weekend Alongside Brandi Carlile and Very Special Guest Martina McBride

MUMBAI: GRAMMY®-winning Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, kicked-off The Judds: The Final Tour this past weekend with two packed arena shows in Grand Rapids, MI and Toledo, OH. Wynonna’s heartwarming return to the stage, alongside Brandi Carlile and very special guest, Martina McBride, saw generations of Judds fans uplifting an enduring artist that has touched countless lives with her music.
“I am so blown away by the amount of love that flowed through the arenas this weekend. These first two shows exceeded my highest expectations! For the first time in my career I was so overwhelmed by the love from the fans, that my knees felt weak and I literally leaned on our guitar player to hold me up. Looking out and seeing all of the different generations of Judd fans was such an emotional experience. They sang every word to every song… which reminds me just how timeless Judd music is. I’m so grateful.” – Wynonna Judd
The 11-date arena tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, continues next weekend in Sioux Falls, SD and Green Bay, WI with Ashley McBryde. As the tour continues, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome (on select dates) Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill. Martina McBride will perform at each tour date throughout The Judds: The Final Tour.
Friday, October 7
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sioux Falls, SD
*Ashley McBryde
Saturday, October 8
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
*Ashley McBryde
Friday, October 14
Gas South Arena
Duluth, GA
*Little Big Town
Saturday, October 15
Propst Arena at Von Braun Center
Huntsville, AL
*Little Big Town
Friday, October 21
Choctaw Grand Theatre
Durant, OK
*Kelsea Ballerini
Saturday, October 22
Dickies Arena
Ft. Worth, TX
*Trisha Yearwood
Thursday, October 27
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
*Ashley McBryde
Friday, October 28
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
*Trisha Yearwood
Saturday, October 29
Rupp Arena Arena
Lexington, KY
*Faith Hill
Tickets for The Judds: The Final Tour can be found at TheJudds.com.
