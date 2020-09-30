For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Sep 2020

Window World partners with Country music star Lee Brice

MUMBAI: Window World®, America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, is excited to announce a partnership with country music star Lee Brice. The singer will team up with Window World for charitable projects to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, military veterans and deserving individuals. CMS Nashville brought together this dynamic partnership.

Window World and Lee Brice share similar values, and they place great importance on family, the military and patriotism. Window World proudly sources materials for its products that are made in the USA, and Brice greatly appreciates this tradition.

The partnership will benefit the efforts of St. Jude to advance cures for life-threatening diseases impacting children, all without ever having to send their families a medical bill. Projects through this partnership will also benefit veterans and deserving community members in need of home repairs.

“We’re extremely pleased to be working with Lee,” says Window World Chairman and CEO Tammy Whitworth. “His family values, patriotism and devotion to philanthropy align perfectly with the principles and character that the Window World brand has embodied for over 25 years. We are honored to be working with such a like-minded artist and thrilled to see what we can accomplish together with this partnership.”

"I am excited to be teaming up with Window World and want to thank them for partnering with me on this initiative,” says Brice. “Now more than ever, it's important that we take care of each other. With so many out there struggling, my hope is that, through this partnership, we can provide a little relief for those who have fought for us and those who are unable to fight for themselves."

The Window World Military Initiative also speaks to Brice. The Military Initiative defines Window World’s commitment to honor and serve America’s veterans, active military and military families across the entire system of over 200 locations. It consists of three pillars: careers, community outreach and partnerships. Window World encourages military support by assisting veterans with civilian careers, supporting veterans and their families in the community and partnering with organizations like Veterans Airlift Command, Team Red, White & Blue and the All Veteran Group.

Further details about the partnership between Brice and Window World, which will involve virtual concerts and contests, are forthcoming.

