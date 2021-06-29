Creative series Culture Connects returns with a new calendar of workshops, conversations and performances

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco, returns in July with performances that showcase new artistic endeavours, much-needed conversations that are industry-focused and workshops that help break down issues and concepts for creative entrepreneurs and cultural trailblazers.

Culture Connects is a year-long series of digital and physical events made possible by the generous support of American Center New Delhi. Through 2021, these events will explore themes of music, culture and technology, and creative entrepreneurship and will showcase the success stories of individuals and collectives from India and the United States.

Events in July 2021

Featuring a mix of conversations, multimedia performances and workshops, Culture Connects brings together thought leaders and trailblazers from the fields of music, technology, creative industry and social entrepreneurship both here in India and the United States.

July 7

In the conversation titled ‘The Role Of A 21st-century Artist and Record Label’, Qilla Records label-head Madhav Shorey aka Kohra speaks to Delft founder Kevin McHugh aka LA-4A about what makes for a successful working relationship between labels and artists, and how to harness that equation to build a community and an authentic identity.

July 8

LGBTQIA+ artist Sushant Divgikar aka Rani Koh-i-noor, transgender actor and activist Rudrani Chettri – who was featured in Vikas Khanna’s debut film The Last Colour – and gay rights activist and writer Anwesh Sahoo come together to discuss how homophobia plays out in the creative arts, queer artists seen with a hetero lens, and the pressures of representation in a conversation with author, curator, singer-songwriter and Rainbow Lit Fest director Sharif Rangnekar titled ‘Queering Art, Advocating Space’.

July 9

LA-4A is the rawer and more playful alter ego of US-based producer and Delft label founder, Kevin McHugh – known as Ambivalent to techno heads. Catch his debut show for Indian audiences as part of Culture Connects on July 9.

July 14

Multi-disciplinary US-based artists Eki Shola, Yuka Yu, April G aka CONTAINHER and Lenka Chludova aka Lenkadu will discuss what artists can do to identify and address their physical and emotional needs during these challenging times and how to foster creativity in the conversation titled ‘Creative Mindset and Wellness’.

July 16

US-based musician and physician Eki Shola, who was selected to perform at the 2018 NPR Tiny Desk Contest tour, will perform a special set for Culture Connects.

July 22

Outdustry is an artist services and rights management business specialising in the Chinese and Indian markets for acts like Major Lazer, Dua Lipa, Lauv and Sez on the Beat, among others. Its team, represented by Roochay Shukla (senior marketing manager), Faizan Khan (A&R) and Aniket Rajgarhia (rights manager), will present case studies as ‘Music Business 101’ to illustrate the three things that an artist needs, other than talent – access, services and capital.

July 23

Electronica duo Burudu ended two years of radio silence with their recently-released single, ‘Vice’ and plug in from New York for a rare performance for Culture Connects.

July 29

Learn what to look out for before signing a contract in a workshop with Entertainment and IP lawyer Manojna Yeluri.

Founder at Artistik License, a legal and business consultancy for artists and creative professionals, Manojna simplifies onerous subjects like intellectual property rights, contract clauses and collection societies for artists.

You can register for all events here.

About Wild City

Wild City is a brand that has become synonymous with alternative culture in India. Wild City is an online music magazine, events company, consultant for brands that engages with youth culture, executors of regional cultural programs across South Asia. Wild City also co-founded Magnetic Fields, an annual three-day music and arts festival that hosted its first edition in 2013, and three.

About MUTEK.SF

MUTEK Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to presenting innovative local, national, and international electronic music, sound art, collaborative audio-visual works, and digital art at large in San Francisco. Their annual flagship festival MUTEK.SF features ground-breaking music programming that blurs lines within genres and media alike; panel discussions and educational programming; culinary offerings from renowned chefs; and immersive artwork showcasing the cutting edge of digital arts and technology.

About The American Center New Delhi

The American Center New Delhi is the U.S. Embassy’s cultural center located in the heart of the city. Adjacent to the Barakhamba Road metro stop and a short walk from Connaught Place, the American Center is home to the Nexus business incubator and iHub, the Center’s library and innovation hub. The American Center also plays host to free film screenings, art exhibitions, panel discussions, roundtables, workshops and more. Topics include LGBT rights, diversity and inclusion, public health, and women’s empowerment.