Creative series Culture Connects announces new schedule of free online events for August

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco, returns with more exciting performances that showcase new artistic endeavours, much-needed conversations that are industry-focused and workshops that help break down issues and concepts like NFTs for creative entrepreneurs and cultural trailblazers.

Culture Connects is a year-long series of digital and physical events made possible by the generous support of American Center New Delhi. Through 2021, these events will explore themes of music, culture and technology, and creative entrepreneurship; and showcase the success stories of individuals and collectives from India and the United States.

Events in August 2021

Featuring a mix of conversations, multimedia performances and workshops, Culture Connects brings together thought leaders and trailblazers from the fields of music, technology, creative industry and social entrepreneurship both here in India and the United States.

August 4

August kicks off with a conversation titled I Scrolled, I Liked, I Shared between Goa-based multimedia artist Farah Mulla whose work is rooted as much in science as it is in art, and creative technologist Abhinay Khoparzi. With a specific highlight on the Indian subcontinent, they will be touching upon the key aspects of Digital Art practices and its varied interactions and applications.

August 6

Producer, guitarist, music entrepreneur and Indian electronica mainstay Dualist Inquiry performs a special set of unreleased works from his studio on August 6.

August 11

Mumbai-based multidisciplinary artist Cyber Shakti is one of the leading cryptoart artists in India and in a workshop titled NFT 101 with Cyber Shakti, one will learn what are NFTs and NFT marketplaces, how to start and the possibilities that the NFT space affords artists.

August 13

Classically trained pianist Sahil Vasudeva’s experiments with different media have shaped a performance style that is distinctively his own. Catch a specially created show for Culture Connects on August 13.

August 18

Over the past year or so, we’ve been able to watch artists – big and small – putting on free concerts via YouTube and Facebook. But even as the pandemic’s end comes into sight in the global north, livestream music event programming is ramping up. Catch Eric Fritschi, who leads global marketing strategy for artists like Major Lazer, Porter Robinson and Justice, in conversation with music marketing manager Roochay Shukla - titled Advances of Livestreaming - to understand why livestreaming is here to stay.

August 20

The new avatar of singer-songwriter and producer Anushka Manchanda, Kiss Nuka is the union of music, new ideas and her love for nature. For Culture Connects, she has filmed an exclusive, choreographed performance that will stream on August 20.

August 24

In a workshop with Delhi-based artist and researcher Suvani Suri titled Fabulations and Frequencies: Tuning into the Sound of Science Fiction, cycle through scenes and vignettes from film and fiction that creatively speculate upon the convergence of sound, digital media and emerging technologies.

September 1

A conversation between NFT artists Mehak Jain and Harshit Agrawal titled ‘NFTs - Reimagining Ownership’ will throw light on all sides of the new cryptoart craze, and will answer questions like what kinds of art are NFTs possible of, the problems NFTs solve of the traditional art world, and the legality of NFTs within an Indian context.

September 3

Catch an audio-visual performance created in collaboration between Indian electronica beatmaker MALFNKTION and Canada-based musician and visual artist Tamasani Etlone on September 3.

You can register for all events here.