Creative series Culture Connects announces new run of online events for September

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco, returns with more exciting performances that showcase new artistic endeavours, much-needed conversations that are industry-focused and workshops that help break down issues and concepts for creative entrepreneurs and cultural trailblazers.

Culture Connects is a series of digital and physical events made possible by the generous support of American Center New Delhi. Through 2021, these events will explore themes of music, culture and technology, and creative entrepreneurship and will showcase the success stories of individuals and collectives from India and the United States.

Events in September 2021

Featuring a mix of conversations, multimedia performances and workshops, Culture Connects brings together thought leaders and trailblazers from the fields of music, technology, creative industry and social entrepreneurship both here in India and the United States.

September 7

Amidst the clutter of social media and sea of blogs, newsletters have emerged as a powerful medium to express and build engaging, immersive relationships with audiences for creators. In a conversation titled Newsletters: An Intimate Medium Of Expression In The Age Of Social Media, Rohini Kejriwal (The Alipore Post) and Rajat Mittal (Boyish) will cover their journeys as newsletter creators, how it encourages community building and offer personal insights into the world of newsletters.

September 10

On September 10, Bangalore-based electronica producer_RHL and filmmaker Vishal Kumaraswamy perform a specially-created AV set constructed as a series of vignettes across several thematic landscapes oscillating between memory and projection, speculations and abstractions resulting in a networked cinematic experience where textural sounds, fractured beats interact with a carousel of intertextual visual imagery, generative video and volumetric filmmaking.

September 21

With the surge in digital events and performances, something that plagues organizers and artists alike are takedowns, strikes, and notices. But why can’t we showcase or perform as freely as we do on-ground? We attempt to answer some of these questions with intellectual property strategist Rafael Pereira in a workshop titled No Takedowns: Clearances & Licensing Basics For Successful Digital Events and aim to equip you with a basic understanding of the Intellectual Property most commonly used in events.

September 22

Tennessee-born, Atlanta-based DJ and producer Nikki Nair has been making waves over the last few years, releasing music on labels like Scuffed Records, Banoffee Pies and Gobstopper, to name but a few. The hotly-tipped artist plays for Culture Connects on September 22.

September 28

English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Urdu… There is no language left untouched by hip-hop in India. In a conversation titled Language & Hip-Hop: Unlocking Narratives In Rap Using Native Vernacular, Azadi records co-founder Uday Kapur breaks down how some of South Asia’s most prolific hip-hop artists like SIRI, Ahmer and Tre Ess have used vernacular languages to open new creative boundaries and democratize access for audiences to their music.

October 6

An artist collective and record label started by a bunch of self-taught, internet-raised music producers, Jwala stands out for its young creators’ penchant for experimentation and pushing sonic boundaries. On October 6, five artists – Cowboy & Sailor Man, Dolorblind, Hedrun, Moebius and Three Oscillators – put together a special AV showcase where viewers go behind the curtain to understand bedroom producers and their world a little better.

